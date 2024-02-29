'Daily Show' stars wage insult war in Michigan for laughs





Two correspondents from Michigan's “Daily Show” were supposed to discuss the state's Democratic primary results on Wednesday's broadcast, particularly the protest votes cast for the uncommitted candidate instead of President Joe Biden. But, as usual, the Comedy Central series found the funny in a serious subject and moved on to a joke war of regional insults between Ann Arbor native Michael Kosta and Kalamazoo native Jordan Klepper. Kosta, who was serving as host of the “Daily Show,” and Klepper began the report by using their raised palms to show their hometown Michigan's centuries-old tracking method. That's where the trouble started. When Kosta noticed that he was a little southeast of the Thumb, Klepper replied, “Oh, you simple, stupid Thumb people.” Klepper further joked Kosta saying, “It must have been a wild cutting course sniffing car grease in that abandoned Pontiac factory.” Kosta fired back: “Like you have it so good out West, selling tulip bulbs so you can buy tickets to West Michigan Whitecaps minor league games.” “You take the name Western Michigan Whitecaps out of your mouth, Thumb Boy!” Klepper shouted. And so on, the beards flew. But soon the battle between East and West ended in unity as Klepper and Kosta began suggesting ways to exert influence in the swing state of Michigan, such as getting Biden to declare retroactively the Super Bowl champion Detroit Lions and building a wall on the Ohio border (that one led to some NSFW shouting at the Buckeyes). If you're looking for a nice peninsula, maybe don't ask Kosta and Klepper to be your spokespeople. Contact Detroit Free Press pop culture critic Julie Hinds at [email protected].

