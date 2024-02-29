Entertainment
From Hrithik Roshan to Sanjana Sanghi, Bollywood actors who started their careers as child artists |
Hrithik Roshan
The actor dazzled his fans with his impressive physique and left the audience breathless with his recent release, Fighter. However, many of you may have forgotten that he started his career in the 1980s, at the age of six. He appeared in Aasha, followed by several small roles in films produced by his father and grandfather, before finally making his debut in Kaho Naa. Pyaar Hai.
Shah Rukh Khan calls 'Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa' his 'sweetest, warmest and happiest' film as Kundan Shah directorial turns 30
Alia Bhatt
The country's favorite Alia Bhatt has won millions of hearts repeatedly since her debut in Karan Johars Student of the Year. What many don't know is that the actress started her career as a child artist with Sangharsh in 1999, directed by Tanuja Chandra. From there to her latest release Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, the actress' chart has seen nothing but an upward curve.
Kunal Khemu
When talking about Kunal Khemu, it is almost impossible to overlook his iconic song, “Tennu Le”, which became one of the cult songs of its era. Interestingly, Kunal Khemu made his debut as a child actor in the television serial Doordarshan Gul Gulshan Gulfam in 1987. Later, he also appeared as a child artist in films such as Raja Hindustani, Zakhm, Bhai , Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke and Dushman. .
Sanjana Sanghi
The 'Dhak Dhak' girl has been winning hearts since her early days at school. Are you wondering how? Well, before her debut with Dil Bechara, Sanjana Sanghi played the role of a child artist in Ranbir Kapoors Rockstar. The actress surely left a strong mark with her portrayal of Mandy in the film.
Jibraan Khan
Remember that iconic dialogue from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Agar zindagi mein kuch haasil karna ho, kuch paana ho? Well, the child artist who played Krish in the film is now grown up and ready to make his debut opposite Pashmina Roshan, Rohit Saraf and Naila Grewal in Ishq Vishk Rebound. However, Jibraan first appeared as a child artist in Bade Dilwala, a 1999 film starring Sunil Shetty and Archana Puran Singh.
Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan, often called the Mr. Perfectionist of Bollywood, has been melting hearts since his first appearance as a child actor in his uncle Nasir Hussain's film, Yaadon Ki Baaraat, released in 1973. The actor was seen for last time in Laal Singh Chaddha. opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan.
