MASTERPIECE announces season 5 of Miss Scarlet and casting news





A new chapter begins with the return of Kate Phillips; The series bids farewell to the Duke [Boston, MA, Feb. 29, 2024] MASTERPIECE on PBS announced that Kate Phillips (Wolf HalI, The crown) will return in the role of Miss Eliza Scarlet for a fifth season of investigations, and the series will be renamed, Miss Scarlet. Stuart Martin, who played William The Duke Wellington for the previous four seasons, will not return for season 5. Martin notes: “It’s been an incredible joy to bring Duke to life through Rachael’s beautiful and brilliant writing, and to be able to play him over the past four years. But it seemed like the right time for Scarlet to explore new stories and challenges at the moment, as the series continues to grow and evolve. I will miss working with my incredible partner in crime Kate and the rest of our brilliant family and team, but I'm excited to continue following Eliza and her escapades as a big fan and newly signed Scarleteer! Miss Scarlet will welcome back many cast members from previous seasons, including Evan McCabe as Detective Fitzroy, Cathy Belton as Ivy, Felix Scott as Patrick Nash, Paul Bazely as Clarence, Simon Ludders as the role of Mr. Potts and Tim Chipping as Detective Phelps. Kate Phillips says: “I will miss working with my boyfriend Stu every day and I know Eliza will miss her Duke, but I think the best is yet to come for her. I can't wait for fans to see what we have in store for them in Season 5. Series creator Rachael New says: “We will miss our Duke, but there is so much in store for Eliza: new crimes, new friends, new enemies and a new romance. We're going to keep her very busy! Patty Lenahan Ishimoto of Miss Scarlet Limited adds: “Duke's departure brings a poignant change to the series. One that allows for further creative evolution and allows Eliza to take on new challenges, moving forward in a narrative landscape filled with suspense, crime solving and unexpected relationships (platonic and romantic). MASTERPIECE Executive Producer Susanne Simpson said: “This new chapter in Eliza's story will bring our audiences more of what they love about this series – the mystery, the humor, the potential romance and, above all, the terrific performance of Kate Phillips as Miss Scarlet. MASTERPIECE is presented on PBS by GBH Boston. Filming for season 5 has started. Additional castings will be announced in due course. To know more Miss Scarlet and other great MASTERPIECE dramas and mysteries, subscribe to the free MASTERPIECE e-newsletter for weekly updates.

