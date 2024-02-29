Resorts World Casino in Queens unveils $5 billion expansion proposal in state licensing competition

Resorts World Casino in New York unveiled a $5 billion budget expansion proposal Thursday to bring an entertainment center, concert venue and more to southeast Queens, part of its high-profile bid to secure one of three full-fledged gaming licenses offered by the State.

The city's only casino, located near the Aqueduct Race Track, hopes its plan to create 10,000 jobs will sweeten their bid with the State when applications officially open later this year. A license would allow them to expand their machine operations to include lucrative table games such as blackjack and poker.

The team behind the bid showcased their vision at the casino with an event featuring Queens native rapper Nas, celebrity chef Marcus Samuelsson and a long list of local politicians, including Borough President Donovan Richards and State Senator Joseph Addabbo Jr.

The new Resorts World will completely change New York City for the better, but nowhere more so than the surrounding communities, said Addabbo, who chairs the Senate Racing, Gaming and Wagering Committee. This encompasses job creation, parks and entertainment, all located right here in Queens. This is not a pipe dream or a distant proposition; this is a tangible development with a positive impact that the city and state should be able to witness sooner rather than later.

Resorts World was opened in 2011 by the Malaysian conglomerate Genting and welcomes more than 5 million visitors per year.

The vision detailed Thursday includes expanding the casino to 350,000 square feet, which would make it one of the largest in the world, according to Resorts World. It would also add 1,600 new hotel rooms to the 400 opening in 2021 at nearby Hyatt Regency JFK Airport.

There would be an additional 350,000 square feet of conference and entertainment space, which would include a 7,000-seat arena; a sports academy named in honor of two-time NBA champion Kenny The Jet Smith; a health center; and 10 acres of publicly accessible green space including trails and running tracks. The expansion could create 5,000 permanent union jobs in the gaming and hospitality sectors and 5,000 construction jobs as early as this year if and when they are licensed by the state.

Resort World New York City Casino unveiled a proposed $5 billion expansion Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, to bring an entertainment center, concert venue and more to southeast Queens, as part of his high-profile attempt to secure one of the three games in his own right. licenses offered by the state. (Perkins Eastman / Resorts World New York)

Resort World New York City Casino unveiled a proposed $5 billion expansion Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, to bring an entertainment center, concert venue and more to southeast Queens, as part of his high-profile attempt to secure one of the three games in his own right. licenses offered by the state. (Perkins Eastman / Resorts World New York)

Resort World New York City Casino unveiled a proposed $5 billion expansion Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, to bring an entertainment center, concert venue and more to southeast Queens, as part of his high-profile attempt to secure one of the three games in his own right. licenses offered by the state. (Perkins Eastman / Resorts World New York)

Resort World New York City Casino unveiled a proposed $5 billion expansion Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, to bring an entertainment center, concert venue and more to southeast Queens, as part of his high-profile attempt to secure one of the three games in his own right. licenses offered by the state. (Perkins Eastman / Resorts World New York)

Resort World New York City Casino unveiled a proposed $5 billion expansion Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, to bring an entertainment center, concert venue and more to southeast Queens, as part of his high-profile attempt to secure one of the three games in his own right. licenses offered by the state. (Perkins Eastman / Resorts World New York)

Resort World New York City Casino unveiled a proposed $5 billion expansion Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, to bring an entertainment center, concert venue and more to southeast Queens, as part of his high-profile attempt to secure one of the three games in his own right. licenses offered by the state. (Perkins Eastman / Resorts World New York)

It's an honor to be here, to be a part of this with Resort[s] The world, realizing the future, seeing what it can be and what it will be, said Nas, who also referenced his track Queens Get The Money.

Resorts World and another existing Racino Empire City casino in Yonkers are widely anticipated to obtain two of the three licenses, although this is not guaranteed.

Resorts World has also floated a separate but closely related proposal called Aqueduct Park, which would depend on the future consolidation of horse racing at Belmont Park on Long Island. That would allow the state to begin a process of redeveloping the rest of the aqueduct land in what could be another $5 billion project, according to Robert DeSalvio, president of Genting Americas East.

He said they hoped to build a new 24/7 community to complement the existing neighborhood if they had access to the land. That would include 3,000 units of worker housing, 50 acres of parks and unspecified transit improvements for connections to JFK and Manhattan.

We are proud to have grown with the Queens community for over a decade, DeSalvio said. When we stood here more than a dozen years ago to inaugurate Resorts World New York City, our vision extended far beyond that already ambitious original plan. Today, this vision can soon become reality.

But before that can happen, they will need a license.

Resorts World will face stiff competition from all five boroughs, including one rival bid from Queens Mets owner Steve Cohen; one each in Brooklyn and the Bronx; and five spread across Midtown Manhattan, one of which is backed by Nass former rap rival Jay Z.

The state is expected to open license applications soon.