Southland, Northwest Indiana Entertainment Calendar





Here is a calendar of entertainment events happening in southern and northwest Indiana. Friday March 1st Karaoke: 7:30 p.m. at the New Lenox American Legion, 14414 W. Ford Drive, New Lenox. Free. (815) 485-4651. americanlegionnewlenox.com. Rob Christiansen: 8 p.m. at CGs Comedy Club, 619 E. Boughton Road, Bolingbrook. $20. (630) 410-8906. cgscomedyclub.com/. Tad in the 5th city: 8 p.m. at Greenhouse Theater Center, 2257 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. $26. (773) 404-7736. serratheater.org. Easter Bunny Bingo: 8 p.m. at Greenhouse Theater Center, 2257 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. $37. (773) 404-7736. serratheater.org. Steel Magnolias: 7:30 p.m. at Greenhouse Theater Center, 2257 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. $12. (773) 404-7736. serratheater.org. Wifi funerals: 6 p.m. at the Forge, 22 W. Cass Street, Joliet. $20. (815) 280-5246. theforgelive.com. Emo dance party of all American throwbacks: 9 p.m. at the Forge, 22 W. Cass St., Joliet. $10-$20. (815) 280-5246. theforgelive.com. Jay Allen: 7:30 p.m. at the Lyric Theater, 12952 Western Ave., Chicago. $39.95. (708) 972-0700. lyrictheater.com/. “The American dream”: 7:30 p.m. at Moraine Valley Community College, Dorothy Menker Theater, 9000 W. College Parkway, Palos Hills. $10-$15. morainevalley.edu/fpac/tickets/. Galway girls: 8 p.m. at Pub 78, 3733 Grand Blvd., Brookfield. (708) 255-5542. pub78.com. “The 39 steps”: 8 p.m. at Chicago Street Theater, 154 W. Chicago St., Valparaiso. $45. chicagostreet.org. Hannah Berner: 7 p.m. at Hard Rock Live, Hard Rock Casino, 5400 W. 29th Ave., Gary. $29 to $74. (219) 228-2383. hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com/entertainment. Lil Ed and the Blues Imperials: 8 p.m. at Council Oak Bar, Hard Rock Casino, 5400 W. 29th Ave., Gary. No cover. (219) 228-2383. hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com/entertainment. NAWTY: 9 p.m. at Hard Rock Café, Hard Rock Casino, 5400 W. 29th Ave., Gary. No cover. (219) 228-2383. hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com/entertainment. DJ: 10 p.m. EST at C Bar at Four Winds Casino, 11111 Wilson Road, New Buffalo, Michigan. (866) 494-6371. fourwindscasino.com. City of Stars: 10 p.m. EST at the Kankakee Grille at Four Winds Casino, 11111 Wilson Road, New Buffalo, Michigan. (866) 494-6371. fourwindscasino.com. Ring for the soldiers: 7:00 p.m. at Hobart Art Theatre, 230 Main St., Hobart. $20. brickartlive.com/. Grant Miller: 4 p.m. at Shady Creek Winery, 2030 Tryon Road, Michigan City. No cover. shadycreekwinery.com/. Hairbangers ball with side action: 7 p.m. at 912 Avenue, 202 W. Ridge Road, Griffith. (219) 306-6790; avenue912events.com. Saturday March 2 Rob Christiansen: 8 p.m. at CGs Comedy Club, 619 E. Boughton Road, Bolingbrook. $20. (630) 410-8906. cgscomedyclub.com/. Take out the LED: 8 p.m. at the Rialto Square Theater, 102 N. Chicago St., Joliet. $35 to $75. (815) 726-6600. rialtosqaure.com. The Second City: It is the People: 7:30 p.m. at Governors State University Center for Performing Arts, 1 University Parkway, University Park. $29 to $60. (708) 235-2222. govst.edu/. Tad in the 5th city: 8 p.m. at Greenhouse Theater Center, 2257 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. $26. (773) 404-7736. serratheater.org. Steel Magnolias: 7:30 p.m. at Greenhouse Theater Center, 2257 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. $12. (773) 404-7736. serratheater.org. Easter Bunny Bingo: 8 p.m. at Greenhouse Theater Center, 2257 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. $37. (773) 404-7736. serratheater.org. The Diary of Anne Frank: 4 and 7 p.m. at Greenhouse Theater Center, 2257 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. $30 to $41. (773) 404-7736. serratheater.org. Rick Saucedo as Elvis: 7:30 p.m. at the Lyric Theater, 12952 Western Ave., Chicago. $35. (708) 972-0700. lyrictheater.com/. Lizzy and the Rockers: 8 p.m. at Pub 78, 3733 Grand Blvd., Brookfield. (708) 255-5542. pub78.com. “The American dream”: 7:30 p.m. at Moraine Valley Community College, Dorothy Menker Theater, 9000 W. College Parkway, Palos Hills. $10-$15. morainevalley.edu/fpac/tickets/. “The 39 steps”: 8 p.m. at Chicago Street Theater, 154 W. Chicago St., Valparaiso. $45. chicagostreet.org. The Stefan Hillesheim blues group: 8 p.m. at Council Oak Bar, Hard Rock Casino, 5400 W. 29th Ave., Gary. No cover. (219) 228-2383. hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com/entertainment. Ultrabeat: 9 p.m. at Hard Rock Café, Hard Rock Casino, 5400 W. 29th Ave., Gary. No cover. (219) 228-2383. hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com/entertainment. Jessi and Fitz: 10 p.m. EST at the Kankakee Grille at Four Winds Casino, 11111 Wilson Road, New Buffalo, Michigan. (866) 494-6371. fourwindscasino.com. DJ: 10 p.m. EST at C Bar at Four Winds Casino, 11111 Wilson Road, New Buffalo, Michigan. (866) 494-6371. fourwindscasino.com. Late Nite Catechism 30th Anniversary Live: 2:00 p.m. at Hobart Art Theatre, 230 Main St., Hobart. $25-$40. brickartlive.com/. It smells like Nirvana: 8:00 p.m. at Hobart Art Theatre, 230 Main St., Hobart. $15-$20. brickartlive.com/. Hervana with the Sorta Temple pilots: 7 p.m. at 912 Avenue, 202 W. Ridge Road, Griffith. (219) 306-6790; avenue912events.com. Live music: 2 p.m. at Andersons Winery, 430 E. US Highway 6, Valparaiso. No cover. (219) 464-4936. andersonswinery.com/. Mac: 8 p.m. at Tavern on the Lake, 200 Main St., Hobart. (219) 942-3434. tavernonthelakehobart.com/. Sunday March 3 Steel Magnolias: 2:30 p.m. at Greenhouse Theater Center, 2257 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. $12. (773) 404-7736. serratheater.org. Tad in the 5th city: 8 p.m. at Greenhouse Theater Center, 2257 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. $26. (773) 404-7736. serratheater.org. Easter Bunny Bingo: 2 p.m. at Greenhouse Theater Center, 2257 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. $41. (773) 404-7736. serratheater.org. The Diary of Anne Frank: 1:30 p.m. at Greenhouse Theater Center, 2257 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. $30 to $41. (773) 404-7736. serratheater.org. “The American dream”: 7:30 p.m. at Moraine Valley Community College, Dorothy Menker Theater, 9000 W. College Parkway, Palos Hills. $10-$15. morainevalley.edu/fpac/tickets/. Concert Band: Celtic Song: Music of England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales: 3 p.m. at Moraine Valley Community College, Dorothy Menker Theater, 9000 W. College Parkway, Palos Hills. Free. morainevalley.edu/fpac/tickets/. Southwest Symphony Orchestra: The Romantics: 4 p.m. at Trinity Christian College, Ozinga Chapel Auditorium, 6601 W. College Drive, Palos Heights. $7 to $30. (708) 802-0686. southwestsymphony.com/event/the-romantics/. Live Music Showcase:7 p.m. at 912 Avenue, 202 W. Ridge Road, Griffith. (219) 306-6790; avenue912events.com. Comedy show from a well-adapted theater company: 7 p.m. at Chicago Street Theater, 154 W. Chicago St., Valparaiso. $20. chicagostreet.org. Joe Marcinek: 5 p.m. EST at the Kankakee Grille at Four Winds Casino, 11111 Wilson Road, New Buffalo, Michigan. (866) 494-6371. fourwindscasino.com. Afroman: 7:30 p.m. at Hobart Art Theatre, 230 Main St., Hobart. $24.99. brickartlive.com/. Jay Ollero: 1 p.m. at Shady Creek Winery, 2030 Tryon Road, Michigan City. No cover. shadycreekwinery.com/. Live music: 2 p.m. at Andersons Winery, 430 E. US Highway 6, Valparaiso. No cover. (219) 464-4936. andersonswinery.com/. South Side Soul Kings: 2 p.m. at Journeyman Distillery at The American Factory, 258 S. Campbell St, Valparaiso. $10 to $60. Journeyman.com/events/whiskey-and-the-blues-2023/. Monday March 4 Bingo Mondays: 7 p.m. at American Legion Post 1941, 900 S. La Grange Road, La Grange. $15. (708) 354-3300. al1941.org. Live quiz: 7 p.m. EST at the Kankakee Grille at Four Winds Casino, 11111 Wilson Road, New Buffalo, Michigan. (866) 494-6371. fourwindscasino.com. «] «] «] Wednesday March 6 Open Mic hosted by Kelly Ott: 8 p.m. at Pub 78, 3733 Grand Blvd., Brookfield. (708) 255-5542. pub78.com. Thursday March 7 Comedy Open Mic: 8 p.m. at CGs Comedy Club, 619 E. Boughton Road, Bolingbrook. $20. (630) 410-8906. cgscomedyclub.com/. Singo: 8 p.m. at Pub 78, 3733 Grand Blvd., Brookfield. (708) 255-5542. pub78.com. Thursday Speakeasy: 7 p.m. at the Lyric Theater, 12952 Western Ave., Chicago. $5 for spectators. (708) 972-0700. lyrictheater.com/. Jessi and Angelo: 6 p.m. EST at C Bar at Four Winds Casino, 11111 Wilson Road, New Buffalo, Michigan. (866) 494-6371. fourwindscasino.com. 2 Steppin' in Kankakee: 7:30 p.m. EST at the Kankakee Grille at Four Winds Casino, 11111 Wilson Road, New Buffalo, Michigan. (866) 494-6371. fourwindscasino.com. “The little Mermaid”: 8 p.m. at the Memorial Opera House, 104 Indiana Ave., Valparaiso. $20. (219) 548-9137. Memorialoperahouse.com/. Do you have an event to submit? Contact [email protected] at least three weeks before the event.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.chicagotribune.com/2024/02/29/southland-northwest-indiana-entertainment-calendar-2/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos