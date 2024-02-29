Entertainment
Kareena Kapoor Khan explains why Bollywood's obsession with unrealistic beauty standards is a thing of the past
With a leading role in The crew released this month, the Indian star shows no signs of slowing down. The icon is proof that Bollywood's obsession with age, shape and size is a thing of the past.
Kareena Kapoor Khan needs no introduction. The fourth generation actor hails from the prestigious Kapoor clan – the first family of the Hindi film industry – and Kapoor Khan's contribution to Bollywood is immense. Although coming from a long line of actors comes with preconceived notions, she has managed to carve a niche for herself and establish herself as one of the most versatile performers in Bollywood. In his highly anticipated next film, The crew, Kapoor Khan stars in a fun, female-driven storyline that follows three women as they get caught up in a heist. Having worked in over sixty films, her career spanning over two decades in Bollywood has seen her play all kinds of roles: from the typical Bollywood heroine in a blockbuster film to the darker characters of offbeat cinema. “I've always balanced a lot of mainstream films with challenging roles – and I've been one of the few actors able to do that,” says the 43-year-old.
Kapoor Khan has always loved acting and admits she wanted to do it when she was a child. In 2000, at age 20, his first film Refugee won the award for best female debut film. Since her debut, she has received numerous awards for her various performances in films like Omkara And Jab we met. “I think when you're enjoying your job and having fun, you don't feel like you're doing something difficult,” she says. In his latest film on Netflix, Jaane Jaane, she plays the intense character of an abused single mother trying to cover up a murder. “Now you'll see me playing a sassy flight attendant in The crew who is ambitious and wants to make money,” she smiles broadly. And with The Buckingham MurdersDue for release later this year, she is both a producer and actress.
Last year, the actor also ventured into the beauty industry by partnering with Sugar Cosmetics to launch a premium Korean skincare brand, Quench Botanics, in India, custom-designed for the skin and Indian climatic conditions. “Today, everything is so product-driven and dominated by Instagram Reels. Everyone talks about their skin, how to improve it and the best way to nourish it. For me, the connectivity of the brand with the general public in India was important in my decision to invest,” she says. Plus, the simple formulas aligned with Kapoor Khan's holistic vision of beauty. Additionally, Kapoor Khan is one of the faces of Tira Beauty, an omnichannel beauty platform. Its first ad campaign, titled 'For Every You', aimed to highlight the changing beauty standards in India with three actors from different age groups as brand ambassadors.
Throughout his career, Kapoor Khan has challenged several traditional norms of Bollywood. Her marriage to Saif Ali Khan, a veteran actor of royal lineage (her father was the late Nawab Mohammad Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi) in 2012, led many to wonder whether she would continue acting – as many actors put their careers on hold after marriage and children. “I kept working,” she says, “and that gave others the confidence to do the same. » Elsewhere, she has witnessed Bollywood's transformation in terms of unrealistic beauty standards and ageism. While the female protagonists were supposed to be young, glamorous and sexy, Kapoor Khan comments that a lot has changed and for the better. “Today, the Hindi film industry is about more than how people look. It's no longer about having perfect abs or looking a certain way. Now it's about good work and good talent. Things are evolving on that front. She believes that women of all ages take on different leading roles and do exceptional work. “My mother-in-law is 78 years old and still acts. She has just made a Bengali film and it is spectacular,” she says.
Kapoor Khan's upcoming films are proof that in Bollywood, archaic beauty standards no longer apply. “I have embraced myself throughout every decade of work – from 18 to 20 and 40; From size zero to the birth of two children. Beauty is a positive word with a positive emotion, and we should see it that way.
Originally published in the March 2024 issue
Style: Natalie Westernoff
Fashion Director: Amine Jreissati
Hair: Inspiration Mestour
Make up: Gianluca Casa
Digital operator: Massimo Fusardi
Style assistants: Maître Neymat, Noor Olabi
Photo assistant: Ramir Tullao
Producer: Sam Allison
|
Sources
2/ https://en.vogue.me/beauty/bollywood-actor-kareena-kapoor-khan-march-2024-cover-story/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Kareena Kapoor Khan explains why Bollywood's obsession with unrealistic beauty standards is a thing of the past
- Five hockey players accused of sexual assault in Canada will get a jury trial – NBC10 Philadelphia
- Download Death Motel TENOKE for free
- Southland, Northwest Indiana Entertainment Calendar
- Next innovation challenge: Miami-Dade seeks startup proposals to improve PortMiami's cargo operations
- Alcohol-related deaths soar to nearly 500 per day, according to CDC
- Gustavus women's hoops is no stranger to competing in the NCAA tournament. This year the men's team also joined us.
- LAPD searches for suspect who vandalized and burglarized El Zarape restaurant in East Hollywood
- Women's tennis shoes for a pair of ACC home games Tennis Georgia Tech women's yellow jackets
- 5 things you need to know from Google to AI
- the day Tenerife captures the world's attention for half an hour
- Supreme Court sets April date to determine whether Donald Trump has immunity from prosecution