Kareena Kapoor Khan explains why Bollywood's obsession with unrealistic beauty standards is a thing of the past

With a leading role in The crew released this month, the Indian star shows no signs of slowing down. The icon is proof that Bollywood's obsession with age, shape and size is a thing of the past.

Kareena Kapoor Khan needs no introduction. The fourth generation actor hails from the prestigious Kapoor clan – the first family of the Hindi film industry – and Kapoor Khan's contribution to Bollywood is immense. Although coming from a long line of actors comes with preconceived notions, she has managed to carve a niche for herself and establish herself as one of the most versatile performers in Bollywood. In his highly anticipated next film, The crew, Kapoor Khan stars in a fun, female-driven storyline that follows three women as they get caught up in a heist. Having worked in over sixty films, her career spanning over two decades in Bollywood has seen her play all kinds of roles: from the typical Bollywood heroine in a blockbuster film to the darker characters of offbeat cinema. “I've always balanced a lot of mainstream films with challenging roles – and I've been one of the few actors able to do that,” says the 43-year-old.

Kapoor Khan has always loved acting and admits she wanted to do it when she was a child. In 2000, at age 20, his first film Refugee won the award for best female debut film. Since her debut, she has received numerous awards for her various performances in films like Omkara And Jab we met. “I think when you're enjoying your job and having fun, you don't feel like you're doing something difficult,” she says. In his latest film on Netflix, Jaane Jaane, she plays the intense character of an abused single mother trying to cover up a murder. “Now you'll see me playing a sassy flight attendant in The crew who is ambitious and wants to make money,” she smiles broadly. And with The Buckingham MurdersDue for release later this year, she is both a producer and actress.

Last year, the actor also ventured into the beauty industry by partnering with Sugar Cosmetics to launch a premium Korean skincare brand, Quench Botanics, in India, custom-designed for the skin and Indian climatic conditions. “Today, everything is so product-driven and dominated by Instagram Reels. Everyone talks about their skin, how to improve it and the best way to nourish it. For me, the connectivity of the brand with the general public in India was important in my decision to invest,” she says. Plus, the simple formulas aligned with Kapoor Khan's holistic vision of beauty. Additionally, Kapoor Khan is one of the faces of Tira Beauty, an omnichannel beauty platform. Its first ad campaign, titled 'For Every You', aimed to highlight the changing beauty standards in India with three actors from different age groups as brand ambassadors.

Throughout his career, Kapoor Khan has challenged several traditional norms of Bollywood. Her marriage to Saif Ali Khan, a veteran actor of royal lineage (her father was the late Nawab Mohammad Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi) in 2012, led many to wonder whether she would continue acting – as many actors put their careers on hold after marriage and children. “I kept working,” she says, “and that gave others the confidence to do the same. » Elsewhere, she has witnessed Bollywood's transformation in terms of unrealistic beauty standards and ageism. While the female protagonists were supposed to be young, glamorous and sexy, Kapoor Khan comments that a lot has changed and for the better. “Today, the Hindi film industry is about more than how people look. It's no longer about having perfect abs or looking a certain way. Now it's about good work and good talent. Things are evolving on that front. She believes that women of all ages take on different leading roles and do exceptional work. “My mother-in-law is 78 years old and still acts. She has just made a Bengali film and it is spectacular,” she says.

Kapoor Khan's upcoming films are proof that in Bollywood, archaic beauty standards no longer apply. “I have embraced myself throughout every decade of work – from 18 to 20 and 40; From size zero to the birth of two children. Beauty is a positive word with a positive emotion, and we should see it that way.

Originally published in the March 2024 issue

