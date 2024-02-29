OneLife and Ally merge to become a major player





From left: Zack Falk and Dan Williams, partners at Onelife Senior Living, headquartered in Denver. (Photo: Business Wire) Family-owned Colorado-based Onelife Senior Living and Ally Senior Living, a Texas-based operator, have reached an agreement that creates an entirely new business with 19 communities in eight states. Nine of the properties come from the existing OneLife portfolio; the remainder coming from properties operated by Ally. The company plans to acquire approximately five communities over the next 12 to 18 months. The company retains the Onelife Senior Living name and brand. Dan Williams, former CEO of Ally Senior Living, and Zack Falk, former CEO of Onelife, are partners in the new company. Elliott Westerman, Ally's former CFO, now holds that role at OneLife. Other executives from both companies will hold positions within the newly combined company. “This moves us from two successful, but smaller, businesses to a major industry player with significant capital backing,” Onelife Senior Living partner Dan Williams said in a statement Tuesday. Press release. “We now have much broader capabilities and will strive to be a best-in-class operator while growing our portfolio selectively and judiciously,” he said. “As a company, we want to grow steadily over time rather than all at once, because quality of care remains our top priority. » The two companies began discussing a possible merger last year and the deal was finalized this month. “The merger aims to accelerate growth while maximizing the strategic advantage of each company. Onelife now occupies a unique position in the market with development, construction and operational capabilities,” the press release states. Recently launched Onelife Senior Living employs 1,400 people across a portfolio of 19 properties. Headquarters will remain in Denver, with management and support teams in Arizona, Oregon and Texas. “Onelife's roots go back 60 years to a six-story senior living community in Canyonville, Oregon, founded by my father,” said Greg Falk, co-founder and lead investor of Onelife Senior Living. “Partnering with Dan and his Ally team provides us with a significant opportunity to expand our footprint, improve our operational platform and come together around new ideas in a market with enormous demand predicted for the next 30 years. »

