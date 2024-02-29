Mohanlal starrer 'Drishyam' all set for Hollywood remake





Mumbai: Mohanlal-Jeethu Joseph's hit franchise 'Drishyam' is all set to be remade in English. Production house Panorama Studios announced on Thursday that it has partnered with Gulfstream Pictures and JOAT Films for the Hollywood remake of the “Drishyam” franchise. Panorama Studios has acquired the international remake rights of Malayalam films 'Drishyam 1 & 2' from original producers Aashirvad Cinemas. The film series is also being developed in South Korea and a development deal is being finalized for a Spanish-language version, the banner said in a statement. Kumar Mangat Pathak, Chairman and Managing Director, Panorama Studios, said he is excited to celebrate the story of 'Drishyam' with audiences across the world. “We are very excited to collaborate with Gulfstream Pictures and JOAT Films to create this English-language story for Hollywood. After Korea and Hollywood, our mission is to produce 'Drishyam' in 10 countries over the next three to five years,” said he declared in a statement. “We have received immense love from our Indian audience, which has made the 'Drishyam' franchise a huge success. The strength of 'Drishyam' lies in its story, and we want it to be loved by the audience from all over the world,” added producer Abhishek Pathak. , who also directed “Drishyam 2” (Hindi). 'Drishyam', the 2013 Malayalam crime thriller, revolved around Georgekutty (Mohanlal) and his family, who come under suspicion when Varun Prabhakar, the son of IG Geetha Prabhakar, goes missing. The film was written and directed by Jeethu Joseph. Mike Karz and Bill Bindley of Gulfstream Pictures, the banner behind “Blended” and “Upgraded,” said they are excited to collaborate with Panorama Studios and JOAT Films on the English-language adaptation of “Drishyam.” “The film is a timeless thriller that has captivated audiences around the world. We can't wait to bring the film to fans here in the United States,” Karz and Bindley said in a joint statement. Jack Nguyen, founder of JOAT Films, described “Drishyam” as a unique yet enduring story. “The story has clearly resonated with audiences around the world, as evidenced by the numerous remakes it has spawned. Gulfstream, Panorama and JOAT are thrilled to have the opportunity to present our vision of this intelligent thriller designed for audiences around the world,” Nguyen said. While Korean and English versions are in the works, 'Drishyam' has also been remade in languages ​​such as Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Sinhala and Mandarin.

(With PTI inputs)

