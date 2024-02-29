BYU Divine Comedy Celebrates 30th Anniversary with Alumni Show





Jonathan Decker and Alan Seawright pose after the show Saturday night. The show featured alumni from several eras of the club's history. (Chloe Peterson) The BYU Divine Comedy club celebrated its 30th anniversary by inviting former cast members to perform in an alumni show on February 24. According to them websiteDivine Comedy began in 1994 when two BYU students, Sprigg Davis and Mike Rasmussen, discovered their mutual love of sketch comedy. Over the years, Divine Comedy has been committed to providing BYU students with clean entertainment while fostering a spiritually strengthening environment. Alumni from many eras of the club have returned to perform in the show, some even traveling from other states to participate. Two shows were presented on Saturday evening; one at 7 p.m. and one at 9 p.m. The artists prepare for the technical rehearsal of the show. (Chloe Peterson) JérémyWarnerone of the original cast members of BYU TV's sketch comedy show. Studio Cwas one of the ancient artists. Warner first heard about Divine Comedy when he was a 17-year-old freshman at BYU. Following his mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, he joined the group as a cast member from 2008 to 2010. I am grateful for all the opportunities I have had. The Divine Comedy has been a big part of my life, Warner said. He talked about what he learned through his experiences in the entertainment industry. We were all different and all the same. We are all unique and we all matter, Warner said. Jonathan Decker and Alan Seawright, from the YouTube channel Cinematherapyalso revisited their time in Divine Comedy at the alumni lounge. The Divine Comedy Club is sponsored by the Brigham Young University Student Union. Every year they hold auditions to replace graduating students or to fill empty spots in the cast. (Divine Comedy website) Seawright was primarily a writer for Divine Comedy, beginning in 2006. Decker was a writer and actor for Divine Comedy from 2005 to 2007. These are some of the most beautiful memories of my life. When you make a room full of hundreds of people laugh, it's a really great feeling, Decker said. Just being here is sort of an opportunity to relive that for a really special and really cool evening. The show featured several comedy sketches, all featuring former students. The sketches ranged from comedic commentary on BYU life to musical parodies of popular franchises. I think it's really fun to see a comedy show that's tailored to your college experience, your city, and what you're going through at the time, Naomi Winders, a Divine Comedy alumnus and current writer for BYUtvs Studio C, said. Winders was a cast member of Divine Comedy from 2018 to 2021. The audience was filled with family and friends who came to support the cast and alumni, as well as BYU students and Divine Comedy fans. Divine Comedy invites people from across the community as well as students to come and participate in a common experience where we can laugh together and share a common moment, said Ryan Frostad, audience member and BYU junior in the School of Family Life . . To follow BYU Divine Comedy and catch an upcoming show, visit their website Or Instagram for more information.

