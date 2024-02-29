Willy Wonka Events' Lead Actor Speaks Out: It Was Just Gibberish

This is where the Unknown reveals himself, so we also have tension.

I arrived the same day. I was like, “So what’s going on with this tunnel? What they did instead of this amazing magical starlit tunnel was just stapled checkered flags in a hallway and put up dirty mirrors that I think they must have found in the toilets or something like that, just along the corridor. This was supposed to be the Twilight Tunnel.

Yes, I saw the illustrations on the site.

You have probably seen the videos online. This is where the infamous unknown character appears behind a mirror and begins to unnecessarily frighten the children. There is no need! There is no need to scare children so much. They were quite scared.

Then we went through something called Imagination Lab, which I think the point of was you're supposed to imagine it was something better. This is where I had to hand out a jelly bean.

Where does lemonade come from?

The next room was the Lemonade Room, which sounds amazing. It was just cheap lemonade, still in a bottle, being poured. If you were lucky, you got a quarter cup of lemonade.

That was the experience, me leading everyone on, just talking gibberish, slowly losing my grip on reality.

There's something so hilarious about a single jelly bean. Why did you only give out one?

They didn't buy enough candy! They didn't even buy enough lemonade! We had to switch to lime because we didn't have any left! That's the thing that amazes me. You know how many people come. One candy per customer is tight. Wonka is a tight-fisted old man.

Can you explain to me what exactly is happening in viral image of the Oompa Loompa (sorry, Wonkidoodle)? What is she doing? What is his purpose in this small office?

I think she was ask yourself the same question. It was supposed to be a laboratory where magic beans are made. She was actually doing science, you know, creating magic beans.

Women in STEM, yes.

Yes. I know it looks like a meth lab, but you don't know how magic beans are made, you know.

Where does the smoke come from? What was that?

Something was probably on fire. No, I think they had a smoke machine. But there was a time when we smelled burning and we were afraid something was on fire.

I kept saying throughout the day: Someone is going to get hurt. There was a bouncy castle on a concrete floor! How no child went bouncing [smack motion] is beyond me.

What was Coull doing during the event while all this was happening?

Walking in circles was all I saw him do. He was running around, he should have been the Unknown, actually, because he was pretty good at coming out of nowhere, whispering in my ear like, “You're spending too much time with the kids, then disappearing into the world “. night.