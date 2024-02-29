Jimmy Butler, the leader of the Miami Heat, lives here better life despite the recent fight (which earned him a suspension) in which he was involved on the field. Not even going to NBA jail could bring down the Heat star during his appearance in The boys of autumn new music video, So much (for) Stardust debuted this week. Butler plays an emo cowboy as it looks like the six-time All-Star might be gearing up for his next career.

We've seen Butler break out the emo look before the season and now his comeback, featured in the latest Fall Out Boys video. A few years ago, Jimmy Buckets broke out the braids before the season started, which also attracted a lot of attention.

Looking at Butler's outfit in the video, he clearly loves the costumes. At 34 years old, with a multitude of injuries over the years, one begins to wonder how much longer he will have to play. Butler may be gearing up for more acting roles to come.

Butler has already Big face brand that offers Bigface coffee. It started as a side hustle during the pandemic and has flourished over the past few years. It wouldn't be shocking to see Butler appear in more cameos as he has the big personality required. He may not be the one everyone loves, but he has it.

Watching Butler in this video, he seems to be having fun. At one point he even released a mini-Harlem shake, which is a throwback that doesn't really fit the genre, but it works. Now all butlers will expect more of this from their man.

What I'm waiting for is Mr. Butler's next unexpected hairstyle. Instead of waiting until next season, he should bless us on the eve of this year's playoffs. He will probably be criticized endlessly, but it won't come from me. Come on Jimmy, give the people what they want. Maybe he'll dye his hair a scandalous color this time. Or come away with something so bizarre that it blows the Internet into smithereens.