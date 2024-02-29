Entertainment
Who is Jeremy Brent? Meet the new Queer Eye design expert after Bobby Berks leaves Daily Freeman
NEW YORK The latest iteration of the Fab Five has a new face on board.
About three months after it was announced that Queer Eye design expert Bobby Berk would be leaving the series after season 8, Netflix announced that Jeremiah Brent would be replacing him.
The new interior designer will join his long-time comradesKaramo BrownTan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness for season 9 ofEmmy Award Winnerseries, which is expected to be filmed in Las Vegas.
But who is Jeremiah Brent and where have you seen him before?
Who is Jeremy Brent?
Brent, whose birth name is Jeremy Clevenger Johnson, is a design industry superstar from Modesto, California.
The self-taught interior designer first made a splash in the reality TV world as a styling associate on Season 4 of Bravo's The Rachel Zoe Project. Years later, he hosted the Emmy Award-winning filmSimple homemadefor two seasons on the Oprah Winfrey Network and starred in TLC's Nate & Jeremiah by Design alongside her husband, fellow interior designerNate Berkus.
Berkus and Brent firstSame-sex couple to appear in Banana Republic ads married in 2014 and are the parents of an 8-year-old daughter, Poppy, and a 5-year-old son, Oskar, both married.born via egg donors and surrogates.
In 2011, the same year he appeared in The Rachel Zoe Project. Brent founded the design company Jeremiah Brent Design (JBD), withoffices in Manhattanand Los Angeles.
My personal design aesthetic is monastic, but obviously we don't do exactly that with the company, he said.Architectural Summaryin 2022.
Why did Bobby Berk leave Queer Eye?
After Queer Eye premiered in 2018, Berk quickly became a fan favorite thanks to his stunning home transformations and compassionate conversations. So fans were surprised when the 42-year-old Houston nativeannounced his departure in Novemberthe show after season 8, released on January 24 on Netflix.
It is with a heavy heart that I announce that season 8 will be my last season on Queer Eye, Berk wrote on social media. This was not an easy decision to make, but a necessary one. Although my journey with Queer Eye is over, my journey with you is not. You will see more of me very soon.
Yuckexplained his departurein a recent profile for Vanity Fair, saying he thought the series ended after he completed the contract they originally signed.
We thought we were done [after September 2022], he said. Mentally and emotionally, I thought we had all evolved. I know I did it and started planning other things.
But then, after almost a year, Netflix decided to renew the series, with a contract that included a commitment of up to four seasons. Having already made other plans, Berk decided not to sign while his comrades did.
We just assumed the show wouldn't come back if we didn't all come back, he said.
Berk also confirmed rumors of a breakup with fashion expert Tan France.
Tan and I had a while. There was a situation between Tan and I, and it had nothing to do with the show, he told Vanity Fair. It was something personal coming up and nothing romantic, just to clarify that.
How to watch Queer Eye?
The six episodes of the current seasonstrange eye Filmed in New Orleans is now streaming on Netflix, along with all previous seasons of the series. It is not yet known when season 9 will air.
New York Daily News 2024. Visitnydailynews.com. Distributed byTribune Content Agency, LLC.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailyfreeman.com/2024/02/29/who-is-jeremiah-brent-meet-the-new-queer-eye-design-expert-following-bobby-berks-exit/amp/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Who is Jeremy Brent? Meet the new Queer Eye design expert after Bobby Berks leaves Daily Freeman
- These are the main trends from the Avoca SS24 show
- Phillys Goldie Falafel opens first New York store on Google campus
- Ghana's anti-LGBTQ+ bill draws international condemnation after being passed by parliament
- Authorities investigate rare neurological disorder in elderly people who received RSV vaccine
- Is Jimmy Butler's next stop Hollywood?
- Even Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli should play domestic cricket when they are free: Kirti Azad | Cricket news
- Building Bridges: Sluss + Padgett LLC transforms culture through innovation
- Leaders call for expanded implementation of the One Health approach
- Scientist's doubts over testing delay in Wales care homes
- Public questions giving special rank to Prabowo
- BALMAIN AND OLIVIER ROUSTEING TOAST TO PARIS WOMEN'S FASHION WEEK WITH A CUSTOM JOHNNIE WALKER BLUE LABEL COCKTAIL AT THE POST-SHOW CELEBRATION AT THE BRISTOL