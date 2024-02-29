Who is Jeremy Brent? Meet the new Queer Eye design expert after Bobby Berks leaves Daily Freeman

NEW YORK The latest iteration of the Fab Five has a new face on board.

About three months after it was announced that Queer Eye design expert Bobby Berk would be leaving the series after season 8, Netflix announced that Jeremiah Brent would be replacing him.

The new interior designer will join his long-time comradesKaramo BrownTan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness for season 9 ofEmmy Award Winnerseries, which is expected to be filmed in Las Vegas.

But who is Jeremiah Brent and where have you seen him before?

< class="">

Who is Jeremy Brent?

Brent, whose birth name is Jeremy Clevenger Johnson, is a design industry superstar from Modesto, California.

The self-taught interior designer first made a splash in the reality TV world as a styling associate on Season 4 of Bravo's The Rachel Zoe Project. Years later, he hosted the Emmy Award-winning filmSimple homemadefor two seasons on the Oprah Winfrey Network and starred in TLC's Nate & Jeremiah by Design alongside her husband, fellow interior designerNate Berkus.

Berkus and Brent firstSame-sex couple to appear in Banana Republic ads married in 2014 and are the parents of an 8-year-old daughter, Poppy, and a 5-year-old son, Oskar, both married.born via egg donors and surrogates.

In 2011, the same year he appeared in The Rachel Zoe Project. Brent founded the design company Jeremiah Brent Design (JBD), withoffices in Manhattanand Los Angeles.

My personal design aesthetic is monastic, but obviously we don't do exactly that with the company, he said.Architectural Summaryin 2022.

Why did Bobby Berk leave Queer Eye?

After Queer Eye premiered in 2018, Berk quickly became a fan favorite thanks to his stunning home transformations and compassionate conversations. So fans were surprised when the 42-year-old Houston nativeannounced his departure in Novemberthe show after season 8, released on January 24 on Netflix.

It is with a heavy heart that I announce that season 8 will be my last season on Queer Eye, Berk wrote on social media. This was not an easy decision to make, but a necessary one. Although my journey with Queer Eye is over, my journey with you is not. You will see more of me very soon.

Yuckexplained his departurein a recent profile for Vanity Fair, saying he thought the series ended after he completed the contract they originally signed.

We thought we were done [after September 2022], he said. Mentally and emotionally, I thought we had all evolved. I know I did it and started planning other things.

But then, after almost a year, Netflix decided to renew the series, with a contract that included a commitment of up to four seasons. Having already made other plans, Berk decided not to sign while his comrades did.

We just assumed the show wouldn't come back if we didn't all come back, he said.

Berk also confirmed rumors of a breakup with fashion expert Tan France.

Tan and I had a while. There was a situation between Tan and I, and it had nothing to do with the show, he told Vanity Fair. It was something personal coming up and nothing romantic, just to clarify that.

How to watch Queer Eye?

The six episodes of the current seasonstrange eye Filmed in New Orleans is now streaming on Netflix, along with all previous seasons of the series. It is not yet known when season 9 will air.

New York Daily News 2024. Visitnydailynews.com. Distributed byTribune Content Agency, LLC.