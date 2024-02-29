Entertainment
Actor Willy Wonka shares what happened during his Glasgow experience
If there's one thing that's devoured our news, our group chats and all our waking thoughts this week, it's Willy Wonka's cursed Glasgow experiment, and now THE Willy Wonka talked about what really happened in that chaotic warehouse, where children's dreams went to die.
In an event comparable to the infamous Fyre Festival earlier this week, a Willy Wonka-style experiment was heavily criticized after images and videos of the event began circulating online. Taking place in a Glasgow warehouse over the weekend (February 24), the event, organized by House of Illuminati, was billed as an immersive event for children and families where “fantasy and reality converge”. However, there was little fantasy.
Instead, the 850 people who had paid $35 a ticket to attend were greeted by a sparsely decorated old warehouse with few decorations, a bouncy castle and a few hanging plastic backdrops. And rather than a plentiful supply of sugary treats, each child received a single jelly bean and a quarter cup of lemonade from Tesco.
Event organizer Billy Coull apologized for the experience and offered refunds to all attendees, saying UTV: “I'm really shocked that the event didn't live up to people's expectations on paper.
My vision for the artistic interpretation of a well-known book did not come to fruition. For this I am absolutely sincerely and totally sorry.”
And now, one of the three actors who took on the iconic role of Willy Wonka, Paul Connell, has shared his experience of what really happened at the event.
Speaking on his TikTok @paulconnellcomedy yesterday (February 28), Paul provided an update on the events that led to Saturday's work.
He explained that he was booked in for work on Thursday (February 22) and was asked to learn a script before Friday's proceedings.
“I was cast in the role on Thursday and was told I had to learn the script by Friday,” he told his TikTok followers. “The script was a 15-page monologue of AI-generated gibberish.
One of my favorite sayings was that there is a man who lives here, his name is not known, so we call him the unknown. The stranger is an evil chocolatier who lives in the walls. I had to perform that line with enthusiasm and validity, and that was a challenge as an actor.”
Paul explained that he was initially shocked to have been given the role of Willy Wonka in the first place, describing the casting as a “red flag”.
“Anyone who looks at me and thinks Willy Wonka, and not Oompa Loompa, is crazy. I give off major Oompa Loompa energy, but not like a good Oompa Loompa, like the one at the end of the dance numbers,” did he declare. said.
Paul then explained that he and the other actors, including Kirsty Paterson, who played that Oompa Loompa showed up at the warehouse Saturday morning and found that it didn't exactly meet his expectations.
“We arrived as a group of actors on Saturday morning. We walked around the place and saw a health and safety nightmare to begin with,” he said. “There were no special effects as promised, there was something supposed to be called the Twilight Tunnel that everyone was supposed to go through, there was supposed to be twinkling stars inside What it was was a bunch of checkered flags pinned to a wall with mirrors.”
After seeing the state of the experiment, the actors regrouped and decided to continue their performance for the day because they wanted to create a memorable experience for the children in attendance.
“We all came together as actors and said, 'They're going to have this event with or without us and the kids are going to come, let's stick around and do our best to make sure the kids experience some sort of 'experience”. “. All the actors who worked there are really nice people,” he said.
As for the show, Paul was also taken aback when event organizers asked him to “improvise” a line from the script. The line in question? “There was a time when I was supposed to vacuum up the unknown with a giant vacuum cleaner.”
The team didn't actually have a vacuum cleaner. “I can't improvise a vacuum cleaner. You either have a vacuum cleaner or you don't have a vacuum cleaner.” Paul made the creative decision to leave this line out.
Paul then claimed he was told he could take a 15-minute break every 45 minutes, but claimed he was playing the role of Willy Wonka for four hours straight. He then took a lunch break, and when he returned, he said the event was “a little out of control.”
He went on to explain that people were “furious, they were screaming, there were people filming things on their phones, there were things broken. I came in here after my lunch and I was told to get out hide.”
Paul later told the Independenthe, the other Willy Wonkas and a few Oompa Loompas decided to move away, adding: “It's a night I'll try to forget. Unfortunately, not only will I remember it, but everyone I know will 'will remember it too.
As actors, we were brought in at the last minute and we did our best for the kids.
