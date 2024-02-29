Entertainment
Risky Hollywood Job Prospects Indicate Actor's Anxiety: Column by Peter Bart
“I despise auditions,” barked Marlon Brando as he launched into the audition for his role in The Godfather. It was his idea, I reminded him, so it was he himself who had caused his actors' angst, not the studio. (It was, of course, a great audition.)
The cast's anxiety was evident once again last weekend at the SAG Awards. Brilliant performances were honored, tremendous talent was on display, and Barbra Streisand clearly owned the room.
But the evening had a problematic subtext: the expected turnaround in job opportunities had not happened in Hollywood. The days of “peak TV” seem to be fading, with words like “contraction” resonating across the trade.
Certainly, none of this stopped SAG winners from thanking their casting directors for their good choices and even endorsing the Academy's decision to create a new entity: a casting arm.
SAG-AFTRA's 160,000 members must also face the reality that the job market is tightening instead of expanding. Hollywood has been celebrating during awards season, but box office trackers are reporting a 17% drop from last year and the Wall Street Journal sums it up as “high hopes but a slow start”.
Still, a wide range of projects are in the works, with actors, like Brando, eagerly auditioning for roles.
“Casting directors now play an essential role,” recalls the Academy when announcing the new sector. While applauding its creation – BAFTA did so two years ago – a few members questioned whether casting decisions could even be subject to the same review process as other branches. Would an Irish actor have chosen the right casting to play Oppenheimer, a Jewish physicist, guessers wondered, or an Australian actress to play the all-American Barbie?
Last weekend's special SAG Award winner Streisand sparked historic casting struggles of her own. She wasn't supposed to be pretty enough for the movie version of Funny girl and it wasn't the right sex for Yentl. Streisand won her battles – theatrically.
Several major casting choices were provocative this year: Joaquin Phoenix was too old to play Napoleon, linebackers said. Was Adam Driver Italian enough to capture Ferrari?
Yet savvy ensemble casting decisions – and myriad auditions – have been key to the success of hit TV series such as The bear Or Successionbut even they sparked serious debates.
In film, renowned directors have earned praise for their out-of-character castings, such as Mike Nichols betting on Dustin Hoffman to The graduation. In Nichols's era, however, it was common for filmmakers to conduct face-to-face interviews with casting candidates, even for junior roles.
“Casting has become a virtual exercise now,” complains one actor who has won and lost major roles. “Face-to-face sessions are a thing of the past. »
“Actors are often cast based on their social media following more than their panache,” observes Gary Marks, a veteran acting coach who himself faces challenges when casting for his new film. No small thingthat he wrote and will direct.
Its story chronicles the life and career of Muggsy Bogues, the famous 5-foot-3 NBA star. Actors of this stature, also gifted at basketball, are rare and Marks is looking for an enterprising casting director to help him in his quest.
In Brando's case, the star's self-initiated recorded audition succeeded in winning him the award Godfather role, of course. After surviving a succession of box office bombings and various scandals, Brando was determined to win the role even though the studio was looking for a younger star. The novel suddenly became a worldwide success.
Breaking his anti-audition rule, Brando designed his own audition scene, right down to the makeup, with Coppola to guide him – he had favored Brando from the start. In fact, only Coppola, with a small crew, was invited to attend the improvised filming.
Charles Bluhdorn, then CEO of Paramount's parent company, initially refused to see the recording of Brando's audition, stating that “CEOs don't watch auditions.”
When he finally saw the tape, Bluhdrorn abruptly changed his mind. “Why didn’t you tell me you convinced him to audition?” he shouted at Coppola.
The director decided not to say that it was Brando's idea.
