Best Reality TV Shows to Help You Escape Reality | Entertainment

The stress and pressure of being a student can be overwhelming. Whether it's trying to do homework or worrying about the future, sometimes you just need to take a break. Reality TV is a great way to detach yourself from your stressful life. A part of humanity is looking for something to sympathize with and root for, which is what makes reality TV so good. Here are seven great reality TV shows to help you escape reality.

The single person

The new season of The Bachelor with Joey Graziadei has been talked about a lot on social media. But it's not just the new season that's popular: the show has been on the air for over 20 years.

The premise of The Bachelor is that 20 girls live in a house, all fighting for the attention of one man. Each week, the bachelor sends the girls home, until he proposes to the last remaining girl. Not only does it feature fantastical, extravagant vacations and fairytale romances, but it also contains what truly makes a reality TV show: drama.

There are a handful of girls every season who haven't come along to make friends and stir the pot. While this may become predictable, the show's model of conflict resolution results in some very comfortable watching.

Love Island (UK)

If the drama and romance – but perhaps not the gender imbalance – of The Bachelor appeals to you, Love Island (UK) is a wonderful alternative. The show pairs women and men with the option of returning home during each recoupling ceremony. If someone's current partner doesn't choose them to recouple, and no one else does, they remain single and are asked to leave the villa.

The contestants are essentially locked in a house and under 24-hour surveillance, leading to obvious conflict. Whether there's recoupling drama, infidelity, or competition between potential partners, there's always something brewing. Plus, the British accents and slang really make the candidates' personalities shine.

Next in fashion

Next in Fashion is the perfect show for those who love fashion and know all about pop culture. The show is a fashion designer competition and the winner receives $200,000 and the opportunity to debut a collection on Rent the Runway.

Each week, designers take on a challenge and must create an outfit. The judges send someone home each week until a winner is crowned. It highlights many emerging talents. Plus, with guest judges like Donatella Versace, Hailey Bieber and Emma Chamberlain, viewers are guaranteed to see some of their favorite celebrities in fashion.

Dance Moms

From endearing friendships to cutthroat competition, Dance Moms has it all. The show follows a competitive dance team made up of young girls, starting at the age of eight in the first season.

Dance instructor Abby Lee Miller has a reputation for being tough on her students. This leads to conflicts between Abby and the girls' mothers, as well as between the mothers. Although the series contains many witty arguments and insults, it also shows the friendship between the girls as they grow up. It's both funny and moving, making it a gripping watch.

Great British Baking Show

If you like competition shows but maybe not serious drama, The Great British Baking Show is a great alternative. The show brings together amateur bakers from all over the UK and has them compete under a large tent in a park.

Each week the bakers complete baking challenges and each week someone is sent home until one is left. Even though the bakers can be stressed at times, the hosts do a great job of trying to calm them down.

The show is themed around camaraderie between bakers and great friendships are often formed. Thanks to the soothing background music and peaceful setting, the show is a great watch to relax in.

RuPaul's Drag Race

RuPauls Drag Race is one of the most iconic competition shows today. The show pits drag queens against each other in costume design and performance. At the end of each episode, the two queens facing elimination face off in a lip sync battle, which provides a cohesive and entertaining finale.

The show is full of funny jokes, intense drama and well-known guest judges. Not only is it incredibly entertaining, but it also uplifts members of the LGBTQ community and really helps the queens succeed even after the show ends. RuPauls Drag Race is perfect for anyone who loves fun competitions.

The simple life

While The Simple Life isn't exactly a modern series, its longevity is something to be recognized. The show stars two young and wealthy socialites, Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie. The show takes Hilton and Richie away from their dressing rooms and their trust fund money, and they move in with a farm family to live a life they've never lived.

Hilton and Richie spend the series performing tasks outside of their socioeconomic status, such as manual labor and minimum wage jobs. Both make the series shine with their entertaining personalities and endearing friendship.