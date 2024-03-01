Actor claims to have played The Unknown for Glasgow Wonka Experience





Is it the Unknown? Or does the Unknown remain unknown!?

Well, the wait is over – the actor who played the iconic and viral villain from The Unknown in Glasgow's even more iconic and viral Willy Wonka experiment has finally revealed himself, and she's posted a video talking about what it was like to make this whole fiasco. At least the actor claiming to have played The Unknown did, comments are a bit split on whether this is actually the real actor or not. Speaking on a new TikTok, actor Jain Edwards claims she was the one who played The Unknown during the Glasgow Wonka Experience. “I thought I'd do a quick video because I was the actor who was hired to play The Unknown in the Willy Wonka Glasgow Experience. It was kind of funny because right before the doors opened I took my mask off and said “dude, what are we actors getting ourselves into?” I think I looked cool. “Living in the walls was not my idea. I wanted to live in the toilet. I brought this mask from home! » Although many actually dispute Jain's claim that she was the one who played The Unknown. In the replies to his message, one of them claims to have interviewed the real Unknown. This person claims that the video for The Unknown is yet to come and that the actor playing the character was a 16 year old girl named Felicia. We need to get some truth. The sweet irony that the actor who played a character called The Unknown might very well still be unknown is not lost on me at all. To know more about these Wonka experience memes, all latest viral memes, music, reality TV, entertainment news and gossip, I like Pop Culture Shrine on Facebook. Related stories recommended by this author: Inside Willy Wonka's disastrous Glasgow experiment that left kids crying It's embarrassing: the Oompa Loompa from the Wonka experiment has finally spoken out

