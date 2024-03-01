Larry David and Jamie Lee Curtis pay tribute

Richard Lewis' friends and co-stars, including Larry David, Jamie Lee Curtis and Cheryl Hines, are taking to social media to pay tribute to the late actor and comedian.

Lewis, known for his role in Calm your enthusiasmdied Tuesday evening at his home in Los Angeles following a heart attack, his publicist said. The Hollywood Reporter. THE Everything but love The actor revealed in April last year that he was living with Parkinson's disease and was retiring from stand-up.

Larry David, the star and creator of Calm your enthusiasm, shared in a statement: “Richard and I were born three days apart in the same hospital and for most of my life he was like a brother to me. He had that rare combination of being the funniest person and also the sweetest. But today he made me sob and I will never forgive him.

A spokesperson for HBO, which produced the Emmy Award-winning comedy series, wrote: “We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Richard Lewis. His comedic genius, wit and talent were unmatched. Richard will always be a cherished member of HBO and Calm your enthusiasm families, our most sincere condolences go to his family, his friends and all the fans who were able to count on Richard to brighten their days with laughter.

The other of Lewis Calm your enthusiasm Co-star Hines, who plays Larry's wife Cheryl David, shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, writing: “When I was young I had the biggest crush on Richard Lewis. He was the funniest person on stage and the most beautiful actor. Then when I was chosen Calm your enthusiasmI got to work with him and it was a dream come true.

The actress continued, “Over the years, I learned who Richard really was and the gifts he gave. Yes, he was the actor I fell in love with, but he was also one of the people the most loving people I know. He would take the time to tell people that he loved what they meant to him – especially in recent years. Between takes Sidewalk, he would tell me how special I was to him and how much he loved me. To be loved by Richard Lewis. A real gift. I love you Richard. We will miss you. Sending my love to Joyce and all of Richard's family. Larry, Richard adored you. But you know it.

Susie Essman, who also played the role of Susie Greene in Calm your enthusiasmsaid in a statement to THR, “Richard was an original and brilliant voice that cannot be replaced. I was lucky enough to call him a friend. He made me laugh and he was one of the most supportive and kind people I have ever known. ”

Lewis's Everything but love his co-star Jamie Lee Curtis wrote in a heartfelt message: “I remember exactly where I was when I saw a billboard of him about a stand-up special on Sunset Boulevard when we were broadcasting the ABC pilot. Everything but love and I asked the casting people to bring him to an audition to play my best friend/maybe boyfriend, Marty Gold. I thought he was handsome. He made me laugh, which is the one thing a strong, capable woman can't really do for herself. He got the part when I laughed when he mispronounced the word Bundt cake. He blew everyone away. It was a love triangle show and they didn't pick up that pilot but they came back to me and said the chemistry with Richard was so good and we could revamp the original pilot which is the series that we ended up doing for a few years. .”

The Oscar winner added: “The last message Richard sent me was hoping that I could convince ABC/Disney to release another box set of episodes of the series. He's also the reason I'm sober. He helped me. I am eternally grateful to Him for this act of grace alone. He found love with Joyce and that, of course, besides his sobriety, was what mattered most to him. I'm crying as I write this. Strange way to say thank you to a sweet and funny man. Rest in laughter, Richard.

National Comedy Center Executive Director Journey Gunderson shared in a statement to THR, “Richard Lewis was part of a changing of the guard in stand-up history in the 1970s; his work exemplifies and anticipates the deeply personal, raw, introspective and yes, neurotic tone that has come to color so much contemporary comedy. His influence on the art form has been profound and we are proud to preserve his lasting contribution to comedy's heritage.

Check out more tributes as they arrive, below.

We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Richard Lewis. His comedic genius, wit and talent were unmatched. Richard will always be a cherished member of the HBO and Curb Your Enthusiasm families. Our deepest condolences go to his family, friends and all fans pic.twitter.com/tNaQEqzhF1 -HBO (@HBO) February 28, 2024

Absolutely devastated by this news. Richard was my hero when I was a stand-up. I was lucky enough to know him and he was the most wonderful man. So supportive and kind and truly one of the funniest people on the planet. We will miss you, my friend. https://t.co/NX4G9i39xX – Paul Feig (@paulfeig) February 28, 2024

I am very sad at the loss of my dear friend Richard Lewis. God bless your wife. So many legacy comedies you left here. It's really sad that you're gone. – Tim Allen (@ofctimallen) February 28, 2024

RIP Richard Lewis. A brilliantly funny man who will be missed by all. The world needed him more than ever. -Albert Brooks (@AlbertBrooks) February 28, 2024

Noooo… We were literally planning a meeting. Besides your remarkable talent, there was no one gentler or more generous than you, my friend. I miss you already and forever. Rest in power, Richard. Our sincere condolences to Joyce, her family and her fans @TheRichardLewis pic.twitter.com/4vqxagwqiw – Cary Elwes (@Cary_Elwes) February 28, 2024

Farewell, Richard Lewis. Procol Harum has lost another fan, and all of us have lost a very good man. –Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) February 28, 2024

Sadly, the great Richard Lewis has passed away. –bettemidler (@BetteMidler) February 28, 2024

Very sad day. Richard Lewis was not only one of the great comedians who inspired me to try stand-up, he was also very kind to me when I met him early in my career. His encouragement was the push I needed to continue in a field that may not be encouraging at all. RIP – Doug Benson (@DougBenson) February 28, 2024

God bless Richard Lewis. One of the greatest comics I've ever seen. I love him so much and he has always been so kind, supportive and gentle to me. Live from hell. Best cover ever. pic.twitter.com/BLNuffYpzS – John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) February 28, 2024

I met Richard Lewis in Improv Bathroom 1982 and he told me I was a fan. RL: “Thank you. Are you a comedian?” me: 'no, just open the microphones' RL: “Are you going on stage?” me: 'yeah' RL: “Are you telling jokes?” me: 'yeah' RL: “So you're a comedian.” He could have just said thanks and left. I never forgot it -Mike Scully (@scullymike) February 28, 2024

We are saddened to learn of the passing of Richard Lewis. The accomplished comedian and actor was a talk show staple and recently appeared on “Curb Your Enthusiasm.” Our condolences to his wife, colleagues and friends. #RIP #SagAftraMember since 1975 https://t.co/5Zaw9pe18b – SAG-AFTRA (@sagaftra) February 28, 2024

Sleep well Richard, I will try to take good care of our faces. – Jon Stewart (@jonstewart) February 28, 2024