



Anne Whitfield, who appeared at age 15 in the 1954 Hollywood film Christmas Chestnut White Christmas and continued a prolific career in episodic television throughout the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s, died February 15 in a hospital in Yakima, Washington. She was 85 years old. The actor, whose TV credits span from I married Jeanne And Father knows best through The man worth six million And Adam-12suffered what his family describes as an “unexpected accident” while walking in his neighborhood. “Thanks to the kindness of neighbors who provided expert medical support, the family had the gift of saying goodbye and expressing their love and gratitude, a gift we will always cherish,” his family said. Born August 27, 1938, in Oxford, Mississippi, Whitfield was four years old when she moved to Hollywood with her mother Frances Turner Whitfield, who served as the aspiring child performer's agent and acting coach. By the age of 7, Whitfield was appearing on radio series such as The Phil Harris-Alice Faye Show and radio soap opera A man's family. At age 15, she was cast by director Michael Curtiz in the musical White Christmas starring Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney and Vera-Ellen. Whitfield played Susan Waverly, granddaughter of Dean Jagger's Major General Thomas Waverly. “Last December, during the holidays, Annie was able to watch White Christmas with his family on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the film,” his family wrote. Over the next decades, Whitfield made appearances on dozens of television shows, including The Donna Reed Show, Bonanza, The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis, One Step Beyond, 77 Sunset Strip, Perry Mason, Gunsmoke, Ironside, Adam-12 And Kolchak: The Night Stalker. After leaving Hollywood for Washington state in the 1970s, Whitfield, in her 40s, returned to college to earn a degree in communications. She then worked as a drinking water manager at the Washington State Department of Ecology, and was an activist and community organizer to address climate change, transparency in political campaign finance, election systems fairness, voter registration in swing states and caring for the unhoused, among other causes. She is survived by her daughters Julie Stevens and Allison Phillips, her son Evan Schiller, her in-laws and seven grandchildren. A celebration of life is planned for March 22.

