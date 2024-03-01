Entertainment
The tragedy of Jane King: how a wave of murders collided with Hollywood's punk revolution
A month later, days before a 20-group Save the Masque benefit at Elks Lodge No. 99 near MacArthur Park, a 10th name was added to the death toll. Police found Silverlake resident Cindy Hudspeth, 20, on Feb. 17 in the trunk of her orange Datsun, which had fallen 50 feet down an embankment near Angeles Crest Highway. We see that she is a victim of the strangler, an investigator told the press.
After that, something unexpected happened. March came and went without another body. Then April. Then May. As the year drew to a close, police had yet to encounter another murder fitting that profile.
Had something scared the killers? Were they just biding their time before striking again? The Hillside Strangler Task Force still had no suspects. It seemed like they would never figure out who was behind the murders. Then they received a phone call.
Iin January 1979, the police chief of Bellingham, Washington, a river town 21 miles south of the Canadian border, contacted the task force with crucial information. The bodies of two young women, Karen Mandic and Diane Wilder, had been found in the trunk of Mandic's car, with deep ligature marks around their necks. Police already had a suspect in custody. He had been a security guard at the grocery store where Mandic worked and he had offered the women $100 each for a supposed house-sitting job from which they never returned. He had notably lived in Los Angeles until the previous year.
The suspect's name was Kenneth Bianchi, a handsome and charismatic 27-year-old from Rochester, New York, where he had been born to a 17-year-old alcoholic sex worker and raised by adopted working-class Italian Catholics. . A variety of behavioral problems were evident from an early age: compulsive lying, incontinence, passive-aggressive personality disorder, and poor academic performance belied by above-average intelligence. After high school, he alternated between odd jobs while trying, unsuccessfully, to break into law enforcement. With no career prospects and a history of petty theft, Bianchi sought a fresh start in the mid-1970s in Los Angeles, where he used fake degrees to pose as a psychologist and began relationships with two women. One of them became pregnant with Bianchi's son but rejected his marriage proposal and moved north to be near family in Bellingham, bringing Bianchi there in 1978.
After hearing about Bianchi from his Washington state counterparts, Dudley Varney picked up the phone and called his boss. We're going to Bellingham, he said.
The connections to the Los Angeles victims became clear. Bianchi had been living in the same Glendale apartment complex as Kristina Weckler for six months. He also lived at 1950 Tamarind Avenue, the apartment complex to which Kimberly Martin had been sent by her call girl agency. Around the corner was the bus stop where King had waited for him after his acting class.
Members of the task force took Bianchi's fingerprints. Back in Los Angeles, Varney was waiting for an elevator when a colleague rushed up to him to tell him that they had matched the prints to one of their crime scenes: We got it!
As Varney suspected, Bianchi had not worked alone during the killings. He confessed to committing the crimes with his older adopted cousin, Angelo Buono, a minor con artist with a history of abusive behavior toward women who ran an auto upholstery business in Glendale. To arrest Buono, prosecutors offered Bianchi life in prison with the possibility of parole, without the death penalty. He agreed to testify against his cousin, who maintained that he was innocent and that Bianchi was a pathological liar. Evidence collected by detectives suggests otherwise: They found fibers on two victims that matched those in Buono's house.
Bianchi's interrogations revealed the stories of 10 young women from Los Angeles and the surrounding area who had shared the misfortune of meeting two crooked men between October 1977 and February 1978. It turned out there were almost 11 of them. For undercover police officers, Bianchi and Buono had arrested Catharine Lorre one evening near the old Max Factor building, just off Hollywood Boulevard. Bianchi abandoned the plan after rummaging through his target's wallet and realizing she was the daughter of the late actor Peter Lorre (who himself played a serial killer in Fritz Langs). M). I had two photographs of my father and me together, Lorre later testified, recalling that one of his would-be captors remarked, “Hey, that's really little Peter Lorre!”
Buono was not wrong to describe his cousin as a liar who could not be trusted. Bianchi had led a double life, after all. He had even mentioned supposed alternate personalities during his psychiatric evaluations. It is impossible to know how honestly Bianchi described the kidnapping, rape and murder of each victim. (He would later claim to have invented details under pressure from interrogators.) But his accounts are the closest we have to the truth about how these young women lost their lives.
