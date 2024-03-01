Actor Godrèche denounces sexual violence in evidence to the French Senate

Paris (AFP) Actress Judith Godrèche denounced the “incestuous” French film industry on Thursday, calling on authorities to reform French cinema to protect young actresses from sexual violence, in testimony before the upper house of the Senate.

The 51-year-old actor called for the creation of a commission of inquiry into sexual and gender-based violence in the film industry.

Steps must be taken to protect all child victims of incest or assault, she argued.

The historic hearing at the Palais du Luxembourg comes as French cinema faces claims that the arts world has ignored sexism and sexual abuse for decades.

Godrèche became the first artist to address members of the upper house of Parliament on sexual violence in the French film industry.

She became one of the leading voices of the French #MeToo movement after accusing directors Benoit Jacquot and Jacques Doillon of sexually assaulting her when she was a teenager. Both have denied the allegations.

“I would like to ask you to create a commission of inquiry into sexual and gender-based violence in the cinema industry,” Godrèche declared before the Senate Women’s Rights Committee.

For things to change, Godreche says, it is important to “stop pretending not to know” about cases of sexual violence.

“This incestuous family in the cinema industry is only a reflection of all the families” affected by such violence, she added.

– Photos of genitals –

The actress said she had received 4,500 testimonies from victims of sexual violence since she launched an appeal on social networks.

A director, whom she did not name, had sent photos of her genitals, she said. She received 200 reports from technicians claiming to have received unwanted photos, she added.

The actor also demanded that Dominique Boutonnat be removed from his position as president of the powerful National Cinema Center (CNC).

Boutonnat, who is supposed to lead the industry on a better path, was himself accused of sexually assaulting his godson in 2020, an allegation he denies.

In 2022, the French government appointed him for a second term, much to the dismay of feminist groups.

Godrèche said she had raised the issue with Culture Minister Rachida Dati.

The actor also called for the creation of a “more effective monitoring system” that would include “a neutral advisor” for filming involving minors and an intimacy coach for sex scenes.

Dominique Vérien, president of the commission, told AFP before the hearing: “The idea is not to show voyeurism by having her testify, but to think about what we can do to protect” children from sexual violence.

Last week, Godrèche received a standing ovation at the César ceremony as she took the stage to denounce the use of the film industry as a “cover for the illicit trafficking of young girls.”

French prosecutors opened an investigation this month after Godrèche accused filmmaker Jacquot of raping her during a six-year relationship that began when she was 14 and he was 25 years his senior.

She also accused director Doillon of sexually assaulting her when she was 15 years old. He was 29 years older.

– “Pies in the guys' faces” –

Director and actor Mathieu Kassovitz intervened in the debate by saying he wanted to see more women standing up to unacceptable behavior.

“I would like to see more women putting pies in men’s faces,” said the star of the spy series “The Office” on the BFMTV channel.

“We have all done stupid things and it is by learning a lesson that we learn and grow.”

Film star Fanny Ardant also said women should not be afraid to speak out, on a film set or in the Senate.

“I always believe in resisting force,” she said.

2024 AFP