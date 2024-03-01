Is Outer Banks Star Drew Starkey Hollywood Hollywood's Next A-lister?





From there, he started auditioning like crazy, catching daytime player stuff on network television, short films, student films, etc. I felt a bit like a traveling one-man show, he recalls, “just saying yes to everything. He did this for three years, landing smaller roles in glossier productions like the Netflix drama. Ozark and two films based on popular YA novels, The hate you give And Love, Simon. But as soon as he left the South for Los Angeles in 2019, he got the call to Outer Bankswhich brought him right back to the Carolinas. They called and asked: Can you move to Charleston and tour for the next five or six months? he remembers. I was like holy shit, yeah. I've always contributed a little piece of stories, haven't I? I was never part of the big picture. And so that was really exciting. That's all I wanted. I was like, I want to be there from start to finish and be part of the process. As he and his comrades rose to fame during lockdown, they got together to watch a different show about a motley crew of seaside pals: MTV. Jersey Shorewhich Starkey describes as the pinnacle of American culture. I fucking love it Jersey Shore, he says with a smile, even if he can't help but analyze it. Everything is performative anyway. It's like you're not really looking at people, they're interested in a character and I think they're brilliant at that. They understand their role and play it very well. Their group dynamic reminds him of his OBX castmates. Last year, an unexpected change took place when an audition tape Starkey made for another project landed in front of Italian director Luca Guadagnino, who was casting for Queer. Guadagnino consulted Craig, who was already attached to the role of Lee, about his instinct to cast Starkey as Eugene Allertona, a freed American sailor whom Lee meets while scouring the bars of Mexico City in search of heroine and connection. After seeing the Starkeys tape, Craig conveyed to Guadagnino the three words every actor wants to hear: He's the guy. I loved Drew from the moment I met him, Craig told me. He is such a wonderful, kind human being, and that was evident to me from the beginning. Then things started to move very quickly. I got a call from my team saying Luca Guadagnino wanted to have breakfast with me, Starkey said. I was like, what the fuck? We both agree, there's no way Luca Guadagnino I already opened the Netflix home page and clicked Play Outer Banks. The man himself confirmed it: I hadn't seen Outer Banks I also didn't know Drew was in it, Guagadnino told me in an email. I found out that Drew was successful and a celebrity the day I came out of the studios after a day of work and saw a dense crowd of fans holding banners with his name in front of the doors, shouting: Drew ,Drew,Drew!

