UNIVERSAL MONSTERS: FRANKENSTEIN by Michael Walsh will come to life this August from Skybound Entertainment and Image Comics





Skybound Entertainment and Image Comics have teamed up with Universal Products & Experiences to bring classic characters to life on the panel page with Universal Monsters: Dracula (by James Tynion IV and Martin Simmonds) and the next Universal Monsters: The Creature of Life from the Black Lagoon! (by Ram V, Dan Watters and Matthew Roberts), and now they're adding Frankenstein's Monster to their intriguing lineup with Universal Monsters: Frankenstein. Written and illustrated by Michael Walsh with colors by Toni-Marie Griffin, Universal Monsters: Frankenstein will debut with the first of its four issues on August 28, and we're taking a look at the beautifully gruesome cover art and official press release with additional details:

Press release: LOS ANGELES 02/29/2024 Skybound Entertainment and Image Comics, in partnership with Universal Products & Experiences, have officially announced Universal Monsters: Frankenstein, a new four-issue comic book limited series from award-winning artist/writer Michael Walsh (The Silver Coin). Longtime fans of the iconic Frankenstein story and new fans alike can expect to be completely captivated by this new horror classic when issue #1 hits comic book stores on August 28, 2024. Comic book superstar Michael Walsh resurrects one of the most iconic monsters of all time in a breathtaking reimagining of the horror classic. Readers can expect each issue of the limited series to tell the shocking story of one of the body parts used to create the unforgettable monster from the original film. The story of Dr. Frankenstein and his poor misunderstood monster is one of the most recognizable and influential horror tales ever told. It's also one of my favorites, said creator Michael Walsh. The original 1931 Universal Pictures film is a continuing source of inspiration for my art and storytelling, so, as you can imagine, I was honored to be able to star in this sandbox. Trying to tell an original story while remaining true to the canon of this film was both an exciting and daunting prospect. This is one of the most fun times I've had creating comics, and I know Frankenstein and horror fans will have fun experiencing these iconic characters and scenes like never before. In this first issue, Dr. Henry Frankenstein begins his unholy quest to create life by raiding the tomb of a decorated policeman for the necessary parts, specifically a sturdy pair of hands. But he doesn't know that the corpse has a son who mourns his father and that this young boy will change Frankenstein's life forever. “Michael Walsh's take on Frankenstein feels like a comic book classic in the making,” said Alex Antone, editorial director at Skybound. “Though each issue stands alone as its own vignette, in a way only he can , Michael has brilliantly stitched together a brand-new perspective that lovingly adapts the Universal Pictures film and breathes new life into one of the most important horror stories of all time. This collaboration between Skybound and Universal is the latest step in a nearly decade-long relationship that spans film, video games, and now comic book publishing. Universal Monsters: Frankenstein is the third release in the Universal Monsters series, following James Tynion IV and Martin Simmonds' Dracula and Ram V, Dan Watters and Matthew Roberts' Creature From The Black Lagoon Lives!, arriving in stores in April. Frankenstein will be followed by new limited series combining the biggest names in comics with the most iconic monsters in pop culture. Universal Monsters: Frankenstein #1 (of 4) (Lunar Code Coming Soon | SRP: $4.99) will be available in comic shops and digital platforms, including Amazon Kindle, Apple Books, comiXology and Google Play, on Wednesday August 28, 2024. ABOUT SKYBOUND ENTERTAINMENT Founded in 2010, Skybound is a multi-platform content company that works closely with creators and their intellectual properties to create cool content and deliver unique fan experiences. Skybound expands its stories across multiple platforms, including comics, television, film, video games, tabletop games, books, digital content, audio programming and beyond. The company is home to critically acclaimed global franchises including The Walking Dead, Invincible, Superfight and the new hit podcast series Impact Winter. Led by Robert Kirkman, co-founder of Skybound Entertainment, Skybound Comics is an award-winning comic book line published by Image Comics and promotes a shared vision of collaborating with the best emerging talent in the comic book industry. The Skybound lineup includes acclaimed series such as The Walking Dead, Invincible, Ultramega, Stillwater, Fire Power and Excellence, while also offering powerful licensed comics, including a partnership with LEGO Books. It is also home to Skybound Comet, a new line of original young adult and middle-grade graphic novels published by Image Comics, launching in June 2022 with Clementine Book One, by award-winning writer/artist Tillie Walden and set in the world of The Walking Dead.Skybound has seen numerous comic book series adapted for the screen, including The Walking Dead, Invincible, Super Dinosaur and Outcast, with other projects in development. For the most up-to-date information about Skybound, please visit the company at@Skybound), Youtube (Toward the sky), Facebook (@SkyboundEntertainment), Instagram (@skyboundent), and towww.skybound.com. ABOUT UNIVERSAL MONSTERS During the Golden Age of Hollywood, Universal Pictures brought the legends of the horror genre to life in its classic monster films. The Legacy of Frankenstein's Monster, Bride of Frankenstein, Dracula, The Wolf Man, The Creature from the Black Lagoon, The Mummy, The Phantom of the Opera, Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde still endure today as original icons whose stories symbolize the misunderstood, the outsider and the misfit. ABOUT MICHAEL WALSH Dan Watters is a London-based writer and co-creator of the comic series Home Sick Pilots, Coffin Bound, Limbo and The Seasons Have Teeth. He wrote Sword of Azrael, Arkham City: The Order of the World and Lucifer at DC Comics, and Cowboy Bebop at Titan Comics.

