'Dune' Star Javier Bardem Praises Brad Pitt, 'I Can't Believe' The Actor Is 60





If Brad Pitt has a fan in this world, it's fellow actor and Hollywood hunk Javier Bardem. In a recent interview to promote his upcoming film, “Dune: Part Two,” Bardem also discussed his other projects, including the untitled Formula One film he's still filming with Pitt. The film, produced by Pitt, was an opportunity for Bardem to learn more about the actor he has long admired. BRAD PITT CELEBRATES HIS 60TH BIRTHDAY WITH GIRLFRIEND HALF HIS AGE AFTER A YEAR OF ROMANCE LIKE WHAT YOU READ? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS “I knew him a little, but not a lot,” he told WIRED of his previous interactions with Pitt. “I grew up watching [him], and I think he's an incredible actor. We had so much fun. He's so open, he's so into the game. He doesn't care. He said, “Go ahead.” “We played tennis and it was fantastic,” Bardem added of Pitt, which recently celebrated its 60th anniversary. CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER “I mean, he's 60 years old, and you can't believe it. He's handsome, but he's prettier. Sure, he's handsome, but it's nice, you know what that is? “It's energy,” added Bardem, 54. “The behavior, the action, the feeling, the vibe. He comes on set and everyone is comfortable. He made me feel relaxed, in a second.” CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP Bardem isn't the first of Pitt's co-stars to sing his praises. Last year, Li Jun Li, who worked alongside Pitt and Margot Robbie on the film “Babylon,” told Fox News Digital that he was “amazing to work with.” “He's extremely funny. He's so nice and he's as handsome in person as you see him on screen.” WATCH: LI JUN LI SHARES WHAT IT WAS LIKE TO WORK WITH BRAD PITT AND MARGOT ROBBIE IN BABYLON Bardem also talked about working with “Dune” co-stars Timothe Chalamet, Zendaya, Florence Pugh and Austin Butler. “With Timothe, Zendaya, Florence and Austin, I was always a spectator of their beautiful energy, their beautiful commitment, the way they bonded with each other through their joy,” he told the media. “I always say that Timothe must have a very high IQ. He's so intelligent. The way he behaves on set and with others, the way he carries his own weight, it's very healthy. It's very inspiring in the sense that I don't see any confusion, I don't see any manipulation,” Bardem explained. “At Zendaya too, by the way. I don't see any of the dark sides of the coin that success at this level brings. On the contrary. I see the clarity, I see the honesty, I see the transparency, I see the “commitment and I see a lot of gratitude in both cases.”

