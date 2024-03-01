The Movie Guru: “Dune: Part Two,” an incredible sci-fi epic





“Dune: Part 2” is now playing in theaters.

Warner Bros./Courtesy photo It turns out that Hollywood hasn't completely forgotten how to make fantastical, truly epic space films. “Dune: Part 2” is an incredible, breathtaking experience that does everything the recent “Star Wars” films have not done. It's huge in scope, but filled with a ton of more intimate character moments. There are some great action scenes and large-scale political implications. It will cheer you up and break your heart. And since “Dune” will be a three-part series, it’s not even finished yet. When we last left Paul Atreides, he and his mother fled into the desert after House Harkonnen murdered the rest of his people. They were discovered by the Fremen, the planet's native desert dwellers, and “Part Two” explores Paul slowly becoming a member of the Fremen people. He and the Fremen wage war against the Harkonnens, while battling carefully planted prophecies that make him appear as a long-awaited savior of the people. It all sounds incredibly grand, but Denis Villeneuve, Jon Spaights, and an incredible cast ensure that it feels incredibly personal. Years of political machinations come to life in the relationship between a mother and her son, between a man and the woman he loves. World-changing decisions manifest in one-on-one battles, with the camera and actors always attentive to making you feel everyone's hope and fear. A newly introduced villain is terrifying not because the script says so, but because you want to cringe when you look into his eyes. Timothe Chalamet is fantastic as Paul, sad and gentle but with enough determination that his growing leadership is no surprise. Rebecca Ferguson is even better as his mother, who loves her son but can prove to be a deep danger to him. Zendaya absolutely kills the expanded role of Chani, a warrior and the voice of her people who fight as much against the prophecy as the Harkonnens. Support local journalism Make a donation Javier Bardem brings not only humor and seriousness to his role as Stilgar, but also personal weight to the film's biggest questions of faith. Austin Butler is deeply unsettling as the Harkonnen heir, creating a character that only needs one close-up to be completely frightening. Florence Pugh doesn't get as much screen time as the Emperor's Daughter, but she does enough that I look forward to seeing more of her in part three. The film tries to stay as self-contained as possible, but it's still only the middle of a much larger saga. It feels like Villeneuve is making a nine-hour film, smuggling it out one piece at a time, and watching “Dune: Part One” is essential to getting the most out of it. One day, people will do day-long marathons around the “Dune” trilogy the same way they do the “Lord of the Rings” films now. The ending is technically a cliffhanger, but mostly because of the overwhelming feeling of unfinished stories. The film makes some small but significant changes, meaning the upcoming film will cover different ground than the books, and I for one am very excited to see where this particular epic goes. Jenniffer Wardell is an award-winning film critic and member of the Denver Film Critics Society. Find her on Twitter at @wardellwriter or message her at [email protected] .

