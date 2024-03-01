Actor working to create change and add diversity to theater





BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) – Tyler Lewis is a Navasota native who has made a name for himself in Texas and beyond. Although he now stars as Deloris Van Cartier in Sister Act at the Theater Company of Bryan-College Station, it all started when Lewis was a child. As the story goes, I was singing before I could talk, Lewis said. But yet, I grew up singing in True Vine Missionary Baptist Church in Navasota, Texas. Their first stage production was in third grade, playing the wolf in Little Red Riding Hood. It was a little scary, and I remember, I think my grandmother was like my little one [paws] and stuff with latex gloves and cotton balls and I had a little paper bag mask and I ate it, Lewis said. This sparked a passion that took Lewis several steps. Stages in New York at Green Room 42 at 54 Below, where all the Broadway stars are singing, Lewis said. I sang at the PlayStation Theater in Times Square with my acapella group when I was at A&M. I also played at the Hobby Center in Houston when I did Rent. These opportunities changed Lewis' life and allowed him to grow as an artist. “I don’t believe I would have the opportunities and the gift that I have if I was shy or tired,” Lewis said. It's like no, I'm in my truth and in my power, in my abilities. KBTX Brazos Valley this morning (recurring) Lewis also wants to use his voice to create change, especially for people of color and the queer community. Having access, being in the rooms, being seen by people who don't look like us, but also being seen by people who look like us and having those people at the helm and at the helm, Lewis said. Until more diversity appears in front and behind the stage, Lewis is committed to being an example of what is possible. It comes down to being able to see yourself doing what you love to do, and you can only go as far as the people in front of you and so when those people crawl so you can walk and you walk so others can run, it “It's just a game changer,” Lewis said. To follow Lewis, click here. Copyright 2024 KBTX. All rights reserved.

