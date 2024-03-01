New Smithsonian exhibit spotlights the man who captured Hollywood's golden era





Star Power: Photographs from Hollywood's Golden Age by George Hurrell is on display at the National Portrait Gallery from March 1 to January 5.

When Vanity Fair published this portrait in 1935, it noted that Jean Harlow had stunned audiences by transforming from the platinum blonde siren of “Hells Angels” into an expert actress who, in “Red Dust” and “Dinner at Eight,” simultaneously became an actress. box office sensation and critical delight. (Courtesy of the Smithsonian Institution) Courtesy of the Smithsonian Institution A portrait of Dorothy Lamour, remembered by many for her recurring role as the love interest in a series of vintage comedies starring Bing Crosby and Bob Hope. (Courtesy of the Smithsonian Institution) Courtesy of the Smithsonian Institution This portrait of Spencer Tracy was created to publicize “Libeled Lady,” the 1936 comedy starring Tracy, Jean Harlow, Myrna Loy and William Powell. (Courtesy of the Smithsonian Institution) Courtesy of the Smithsonian Institution George Hurrell photographed Johnny Weissmuller to promote the 1936 film “Tarzan Escapes.” (Courtesy Smithsonian Institution) Courtesy of the Smithsonian Institution Clark Gable and Joan Crawford appeared together in eight films between 1931 and 1940. Hurrell created this dual portrayal to promote their 1936 romantic comedy, “Love on the Run.” (Courtesy of the Smithsonian Institution) Courtesy of the Smithsonian Institution George Hurrell knew how to take a photo. That's why he was the man movie studios called to capture their stars during Hollywood's golden era. More than 20 of Hurrell's stunning black-and-white images are now on display in a new exhibit at the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery. The exhibit includes portraits of major stars of that era, such as Clark Gable, John Barrymore and Jean Harlow, the original blonde bombshell. “I think the exhibit gives visitors an opportunity to step back in time and think about how studios promoted their stars in the 1930s and early '40s,” said curator Ann Shumard. Principal Photographs at the National Portrait Gallery. “The studio bosses had enormous control over the stars who were under contract with them.” This included complete authority over a star's public image. Shumard said Hurrell's pictures were meticulously crafted to promote the glitz and glamor that the studio system was selling. Hurrell was born in 1904 in Cincinnati, Ohio, and initially studied painting before turning to photography. His career in Hollywood took off in 1930 when he was hired as the principal studio portrait photographer by MGM before branching out and opening his own studio in 1933 on Sunset Boulevard. He then became director of photography at Warner Bros. Greta Garbo, whose portrait is among those on display, has apparently announced she will never work for the “mad man” again, after Hurrell tried to make the stone-faced star smile. during a photo shoot. Shumard said that while visitors may not know every Hollywood actor in the collections, “the quality of his portraits is such that you can appreciate them solely as superb examples of Hollywood photography at its peak.” Star Power: Photographs from the Golden Age of Hollywood by George Hurrell is on display at the National Portrait Gallery from March 1 to January 5. Get the latest news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here. OMCP 2024. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located in the European Economic Area.

