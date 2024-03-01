Grieving actor Gary Sinise touts his son's musical heritage and love of the Catholic faith





The actor noted that Mac was a man who loved his Catholic faith, and there is no doubt that his strong faith sustained him throughout the terrible five-and-a-half-year battle with this crippling chordoma cancer. Mac was a gifted musician, graduating from the Thornton School of Music at the University of Southern California. He collaborated with his father's shows, Lt. Dan Band, and before his death he recorded a soon-to-be-released album, Mac Sinise: Resurrection and renewal. As parents, it is very difficult to lose a child. My heart goes out to everyone who has suffered a similar loss and to everyone who has lost a loved one, Sinise continued. Although our hearts ache for missing him, we are comforted to know that Mac is no longer struggling, and is inspired and moved by the way he handled the situation. Sinise also shared her son's favorite quote, from St. Augustine: You have created us for yourself, Lord, and our hearts are restless until they rest in you. In 2016, the actor openly shared the story of his family's spiritual journey on EWTN. The whole world with Raymond Arroyo as well as his commitment from an early age to supporting service members and veterans, inspired by him and his wife's veteran family members. Sinise's journey to the Catholic faith began in the 1990s when his wife, Irish actress Moira Harris, rediscovered her Catholic roots and began attending mass regularly. The family followed her and attended Harris' confirmation on Easter Sunday in 2000.

