Emm Gryner and Bedouin Soundclash perform at Stratford's OnRush music festival





Organizers of Stratford's newest music festival didn't have to look far to catch one of the opening acts. Photo by Bryan Lasky

Organizers of the new Stratford music festival didn't have to look far for one of its opening acts.

Emm Gryner, who lives in St. Marys, will perform on April 4 at the Bunker Performance Lounge and Cafe, while Bedouin Soundclash, the chart-topping Toronto band, is scheduled to play the Long & McQuade stage at the Hall on April 6.

It's pretty exciting, Gryner said. I love the inspiration of the festival which is really about giving voice to other independent artists. I have always been a big defender of it. There's not always the opportunity to play at Stratford and I'm really looking forward to it.

Gryner's last performance in Stratford was at Fosters Restaurant and Lounge in 2023, when his last album was released, and the town holds a special place in his heart. It's where her two children were born and where she opened for The Guess Who frontman Randy Bachman when she was seven months pregnant at the Stratford Festival.

The Bunker will give fans the opportunity to get an up-close look and interact with the singer-songwriter and her guitarist, Iain McNally, who have performed with renowned Canadian musicians Amanda Marshall and Susan Aglukark.

It will be really nice to talk to everyone and tell stories, Gryner said.

More artists will be announced in the coming days, but festival founder and director Tim Harrison said in January that OnRush would feature local bands and artists who didn't necessarily fit into Stratford's traditional music scene.

More established acts like Gryner and Bedouin Soundclash, a popular Toronto reggae and ska band whose 2005 song, When the Night Feels My Song, was nominated for a Juno Award, will give the festival some name recognition.

When you visit those early festivals, you never forget them, Gryner said. For someone to create this opportunity is truly incredible. Life is so different from my first festivals. There's so much focus on the web and marketing, and when kids get the chance to play live, it's an incredible experience. It was for me and I didn't have the distraction of the Internet.

Gryner will perform a medley of songs from several of his 20 solo albums, including 2023's Business and Pleasure, which was recorded in Nashville and has a soft soul and rock sound. She also promised to do covers from the 1980s.

When she's not performing or starting a new band that she described as the Toto Woman, with just one set coming out in April, Gryner is a music coach, so she has no problem being a mentor to young musicians.

I always tell people you have to go out and do things in real life, she said. One minute, you could be playing in a stadium and you gotta have those chops.

Likewise, there is also a lot to learn from young artists. It's not just about being wise about things. There is also a lot to learn from others.

For tickets and more information about the April 4-6 festival, visit onrushfestival.ca.

[email protected]

