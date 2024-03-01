Florida couple accuses Universal of brain damage caused by Rip Ride Rockit roller coaster





ORANGE COUNTY, Florida. A Florida couple is accusing Universal Studios of being responsible for a head injury they suffered on one of its roller coasters, according to court documents filed Wednesday. The lawsuit says the Broward County couple's husband, Richard Clem, and his wife Geriann Clem were visiting the park on February 11, 2023. That day, Geriann Clem decided to ride the Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit roller coaster, which reaches a top speed of 65 mph and a height of 167 feet, according to the lawsuit. However, his head shook violently and hit the headrest of his seat for the duration of the ride, the lawsuit states. [EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (its FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos] As a result, the lawsuit claims Geriann Clem suffered a brain injury. For this reason, the couple accuses Universal of negligence and loss of consortium, the lawsuit states. They are seeking more than $50,000 in damages. The Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit has made headlines in the past for technical problems requiring the rescue of passengers. In 2013, riders were stuck for more than two hours, and six riders got stuck in one of the roller coaster cars in 2019. Last year, riders were left dangling on the track after the roller coaster stopped mid-ride, leaving passengers dangling along the track. The full trial has been attached to this story and can be read in the media viewer below. Receive today's headlines in minutes with Your daily life in Florida:

