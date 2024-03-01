Entertainment
Actor accused of attacking Las Vegas hospital workers
Las Vegas, NV (WorkersCompensation.com) A Hollywood actor, known for his roles as a beach-loving teenager, was arrested last week for allegedly attacking workers at a Las Vegas hospital.
Originally reported by TMZ, Outer Banks star Austin North was arrested on February 13 after allegedly attacking several staff members in the emergency department at University Medical Center Hospital. Officers with the Las Vegas Police Department were dispatched to the hospital following reports of a patient assaulting staff members.
According to reports, North was in the emergency room complaining of chest pain when he began assaulting several nurses and a phlebotomist. The actor allegedly punched a nurse in the head and pushed another in the face before pushing the phlebotomist onto a table. Police reports say the phlebotomist acted in self-defense and allegedly used a nearby tray to hit the actor in the head.
The actor later attacked another hospital employee, according to reports, but that employee's role at the hospital was not immediately clear. Hospital security was able to subdue North and handcuff him to a gurney. He was allegedly read his Miranda rights and arrested for battery. He was later released on bail.
North later posted a statement on his Instagram page regarding the incident in which he claimed he suffered a severe anxiety attack.
I am deeply distressed by the events that took place in Las Vegas last week, he wrote on the social media platform. My friend drove me to the hospital because I thought I was having a heart attack. Several tests were performed, including blood, which came back negative for the presence of drugs or alcohol in my system. I was having a serious anxiety attack.”
North said he had very little memory of the attack and held healthcare workers and hospital staff in high regard.
This attack comes as healthcare workers continue to be victims of attacks in their workplace.
On Monday, a man attacked three nurses at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Chicago.
Police said the man was recorded attacking several people Saturday evening. When officers arrived, the man began hitting the police car, causing the officer to deploy a Taser and take him into custody. During the attack, one of the victims hit him with a hammer. Police took the man to Advocate Lutheran for treatment of his injuries.
After undergoing surgery to treat his injuries, the man woke up, broke free of his bonds and attacked the nurses treating him, leaving one of them in the fetal position as he struck repeatedly.
Advocate Lutheran said violence against its employees is never acceptable.
Violence against our teammates, in any form, is unacceptable, the hospital said in a statement. Healthcare professionals work around the clock to provide quality care to all who need it, including patients under the supervision of law enforcement, and they deserve to do so in a safe environment. Out of respect for privacy, we cannot provide further details and direct all inquiries to local law enforcement.
The attacker, whom police have not identified, remains under observation in hospital. Charges in both incidents are pending, police said.
And in November, on Kauai, a nurse was attacked by a patient she was treating in a hospital emergency room.
The nurse, identified only as Sonia, was attacked by a 21-year-old patient at Kauai Veterans Memorial Hospital.
At first I didn't even know what happened, she told the media. I just screamed from the pain. I look down and see his mouth on my forearm. I continued to scream and scream and just saw his teeth sink deeper and deeper into my tissue.
Hawaii Health Systems Corporation said in a statement that the incident occurred and that it takes incidents like those that happened to Sonia very seriously. But Sonia and others said the incident could have been avoided. She and other colleagues had asked to call 911 about the patient before the attack.
I heard him intensify and become more aggressive and I said something to the doctor that we should call the KPD and the doctor said no, he wanted to take his blood tests again, Sonia said.
Unions representing Hawaii nurses said the incident is an indication that more needs to be done.
One of the things we've been saying to employers all along is we need to do more, we need to increase safety, because it's just a matter of time, local union president Daniel Ross told media 50 of OPEIU of the Hawaii Nurses Association.
