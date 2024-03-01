Dwayne Johnson owns Rock trademarks including Jabroni and Candy Ass





Not only can Dwayne Johnson smell what The Rock is cooking…but he can also monetize it now. Last month, WWE owner TKO Group Holdings added Johnson to its board of directors. Along with the move, the company also gave Johnson the intellectual property and trademark rights to his WWE stage name: The Rock. A new filing from TKO, however, shows that Johnson received more than the rights to his alter ego, he also received a bounty of intellectual property rights and trademarks, from nicknames to catchphrases. This of course includes The Rock, as well as his signature catchphrase: “If you smell what the rock is cooking.” » But it also includes other nicknames, like “The Brahma Bull”, “The People's Champion” and “The Samoan Sensation”, as well as the names of some of his iconic finishing moves: The “Rock Bottom” and “People's Elbow.” And hilariously, the deal also gives Johnson intellectual property rights to some of The Rock's infamous in-ring insults. According to a copy of the intellectual property assignment agreement signed by TKO and Johnson (it was included in TKO's latest 10-K), Johnson now owns the intellectual property rights to slogans that include: “Jabroni,” “Candy Ass,” “Roody Poo” and “Know your role and shut your mouth.” Johnson joined the TKO board of directors in January, just days before Vince McMahon resigned from the company, somewhat overshadowing the news. TKO also awarded Johnson a stock award valued at $30 million as part of a promotional services agreement, vesting over time. Johnson will also still be able to collect royalties from sales of Rock-branded merchandise (including, presumably, jabroni and candy ass). According to a source, WWE has been licensed to use The Rock IP for certain categories and products for 10 years, and during this time Johnson cannot license IP to companies competing with TKO. In addition, Johnson was given “other nicknames, caricatures, voices, signatures, gestures, routines, costumes or parts of costumes, props, [and] crowns” associated with his WWE character. You can see a full list of intellectual property rights and trademarks that WWE and TKO have granted to Johnson below, in an excerpt from the filing. ““Rock IP” means all intellectual property rights throughout the world, at any time, owned by the TKO Group Parties, or any of their respective affiliates, whether registered or unregistered, relating to (a ) the following ringtone names and slogans: 'The Rock', 'Rocky Maivia', 'Team Corporate', 'Rock Nation', 'The Nation', 'Roody Poo', 'Candy Ass', 'Jabroni', ' If you smell what The Rock is cooking', 'The Samoan Sensation', 'The Blue Chipper', 'The Brahma Bull', 'The People's Champion', 'The Great One', 'Know your role and shut your mouth', 'Team Bring It', 'The Rock Just Bring It', 'The People's Elbow', 'Rock Bottom', 'Finally, The Rock Has Returned to…', 'No Matter What…', 'Blue Hell', ' The Millions… (and the Millions)', 'Rockpocalypse', 'Project Rock' and 'The Most Electrifying Man in Sports and Entertainment'.

