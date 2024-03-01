Connect with us

5 things to do in Anchorage this weekend

Deke Naaktgeboren, of Fairbanks, Ak, collects high fives as he walks through Bootie Alley on Cordova Street during the ceremonial start of the 2023 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Anchorage on Saturday, March 4, 2023. (Photo by Bob Hallinen)

It's a big weekend in Anchorage, with the Iditarod ceremonial start scheduled for Saturday morning. But if fast dogs and cold air aren't for you, there are plenty of other music and entertainment options, as well as a number of First Friday openings. Here's a look at some of the weekend's biggest events:

Iditarod and Fur Meeting

From 10 a.m. on Saturday; downtown Anchorage

Saturday will be a big day in Anchorage as the Iditarod Ceremonial Start begins downtown starting at 10 a.m. Spectators will have plenty of viewing opportunities as teams tour downtown before hiking Chester Creek Trail and traveling to the Campbell Creek Science Center. The second weekend of the year Rondy Fur The festival will also offer numerous activities, including the famous melodramaTHE BlizzardTHE Reindeer race And much more. The Mushers head to Willow on Sunday for the Iditarod restart at 2 p.m.

What we experienced: Dispatches from the pandemic years

6:30 p.m. Friday; Seed Lab, 111 W. Sixth Ave.

Former Seed Lab Writer-in-Residence Julia O'Malley hosts this community storytelling event that also marks the release of the latest issue of Chatter Marks, a journal of the Anchorage Museum. Chatter Marks Issue 6 collects original writing about the experiences of Anchorage residents during the pandemic years, with an emphasis on human relationships. These writings were part of the Neighbors Project, a collaboration between the Daily News and the Anchorage Museum. The new issue also contains a paperback zine by artist Jimmy Riordan. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and readings begin at 7 p.m.

Piff the magic dragon

7 p.m. Friday and 7/10 p.m. Saturday; Discovery Theater, 621 W. Sixth Ave.

Magician, dragon and deadpan, Piff the magical dragon can entertain in many ways. And he will be joined by Mr. Piffles, billed as the world's only Chihuahua with magical powers. Tickets from $47.50.

Tradition and Innovation Concert

7:30 p.m. Saturday; Atwood Concert Hall, 621 W. Sixth Ave.

This concert, originally planned to be the finale of the 2020 season, features trumpeter Mary Elizabeth Bowden as the evening's featured performer. Among the pieces performed are Beethoven's Symphony No. 5 and Bohuslav Martinus' Thunderbolt P-47, described as a thrilling piece capturing the spirit, courage and heroism of World War II fighter pilots. Tickets from $27.50.

Snowfall

9:00 p.m. Saturday; Williwaw Social, 609 F Street.

The third annual Snowdown is a retro ski party that brings together dancing, vintage gear and fun. This year's edition features headliner Slushii with support from Saxafras & Dystraxion. General admission tickets cost $26.99 with other ticketing options available.

First Friday

Anchorage Museum: Featuring the Chickaloonies Book 2: Watering Methods liberation, and a Understanding comics presentation with Boscos owner John Weddleton and artist Lee Post, 625 C St., 6 to 9 p.m.

Studio Sévigny: With landscape artist Teri Lindseth and music by Steve Norwood, 312 G St., 6-9 p.m.

The cove: Featuring cast aluminum artwork by John Coyne and music by Spaffdaddy, 510 L St., 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Small gallery: With multimedia artist Emily Longbrake, 706 W. Fourth Ave., 4-8 p.m.

AK Cycle Chic + Alpine Cup: With artist Amber Stull and musicians Evie Bear and Dan Bailey, 908 W. Northern Lights Blvd., 5 to 7 p.m.

Gallery Blue Georgia: With Alaska painter Jon Van Zyles 49th Annual Official Iditarod Exposition, 3555 Arctic Blvd., 5 to 7 p.m.

Aurore Fine Arts: With Todd Salat, Alaskan Aurora Chaser, 737 W. Fifth Ave., 5 to 8 p.m.

Midnight Sun Brew: With works by Amy Vail and Katy Grant, 8111 Dimond Hook Drive, 5 p.m.

The IGCA: Presenting the annual members' exhibition, 427 rue D, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Anchorage Distillery: With artist Laura Dewey, 6301 A St., 5:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.

Crows Ring Brewing: With Ember Inks, 12150 Industry Way, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Akela Space: With the exhibition Emotionless by Madeline E. Goolie, 320 W. Sixth Ave., 6 p.m.

Zipped kombucha: With oil painter Carlos Pereira, 8161 Schoon St., 4-8 p.m.

