Oscar preparations: Hollywood streets closed ahead of March 10 Oscar red carpet





HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (CNS) — All lanes of Hollywood Boulevard were closed Thursday near the Dolby Theater as preparations for the 96th Academy Awards ramp up. The busy street was closed between Orange Drive and Highland Avenue early Thursday morning, and it will remain closed to all traffic until 6 a.m. March 13, according to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The closure will allow for the installation of bleachers and the red carpet leading to the entrance to the Ovation Hollywood Theater. The Oscars ceremony is scheduled for March 10 at 4 p.m. Maps and other details on street closures are available online here. Some sidewalks and streets had already been closed in the neighborhood as preparations began earlier this month. Additional closures can be anticipated starting Sunday, including lanes on Hawthorn Avenue south of Hollywood Boulevard and the closure of a section of Hawthorn Alley behind the El Capitan Theater. The day before the show, March 9, Orange Drive will be closed north of Hollywood Boulevard, as well as a longer stretch of Orchid Alley north of Ovation Hollywood. On Oscar Sunday, motorists should prepare for a host of additional restrictions, including an extension of the total closure of Hollywood Boulevard to include the entire stretch between El Cerrito Place and Cahuenga Boulevard. The Ovation Hollywood Line B (Red) subway station will be closed all day on Oscar Sunday, with trains bypassing this stop. Metro bus routes along Hollywood Boulevard will be detoured during street closures. RELATED: Here's everything you need to know about the 2024 Oscars The following street and sidewalk closures are planned for Oscar Sunday: From 12:01 a.m. March 10 to 6:00 a.m. March 11: — Rest of Hawthorn Alley, from Orange Drive to Highland Avenue. — Orange Drive, from Hollywood Boulevard to Lanewood Avenue. — North sidewalk of Hollywood Boulevard from Highland Avenue to 300 feet east of Highland Avenue. No pedestrian access. — South sidewalk of Hollywood Boulevard, from Highland Avenue to 300 feet east of Highland Avenue, 8-foot pedestrian access. — South sidewalk of Hollywood Boulevard directly across from north-south Hawthorn Alley. No pedestrian access to the cross alley. — East sidewalk and edge lane of Highland Avenue from Yucca Street to Sunset Blvd. 8 foot pedestrian access (south of Hollywood Blvd only). –Extend the west sidewalk closure of Highland Avenue from Hollywood Blvd to Sunset Blvd. — West edge of Highland Avenue from Johnny Grant Way to Hollywood Blvd until 9 a.m. From 4 a.m. on March 10 to 4 a.m. on March 11: — North and south pedestrian crossings on Hollywood Boulevard, at the intersection of Highland Avenue. — Highland Avenue, from Sunset Boulevard to Franklin Avenue. — Hollywood Boulevard, from La Brea Boulevard to Orange Drive. — Hollywood Boulevard, from Highland Avenue to Cahuenga Boulevard. With the exception of local residents, business access and emergency vehicles, the following locations will be closed from 4 a.m. March 10 to 4 a.m. March 11: — Hawthorn Avenue between Orange Drive and La Brea Boulevard. — Hawthorn Avenue between Highland Avenue and McCadden Place. — McCadden Place between Yucca Street and Hollywood Boulevard. — Yucca Street between Highland Avenue and Wilcox Avenue — Wilcox Avenue between Sunset Blvd and Cahuenga Boulevard — Restrict access to streets that terminate or intersect Hollywood Boulevard. March 10 is Oscar Sunday! Watch the 2024 Oscars live on ABC. Red carpet coverage begins at 1 p.m. ET (10 a.m. PT) with “Countdown to the Oscars: Red Carpet Live.” At 4 p.m. ET 1 p.m. PT, live coverage continues with “On the Oscars Red Carpet,” hosted by George Pennacchio featuring Roshumba Williams, Leslie Lopez and Rachel Brown. Watch all the red carpet action live on ABC, streaming live at OnTheRedCarpet.com and on On the Red Carpet Facebook And Youtube pages. The 96th Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, begins at 7 p.m. ET to 4 p.m. PT, an hour earlier than in previous years. The Oscars are followed by an all-new episode of “Abbott Elementary.”

