Veteran actor and former IAS officer K. Shivaram passes away, K Shivaram News

Bengaluru: K Shivaram, a former IAS officer who was interested in theater and politics, died at a hospital in Bengaluru on Thursday. He was 70 years old.

Born on April 6, 1953 to theater master Kempaiah and his wife Chikkaboramma in Urugahalli village of Ramanagar district, Shivaram wore many hats and found success in bureaucracy as well as in theatre, although he never has not achieved the same level of success in his political career. .

His most notable claim to fame was the fact that he was the first person to pass the UPSC exam in Kannada.

After completing his schooling from Malleswaram Government High School and completing a course in typing and stenography, Shivaram got a job in the state government in 1972. The following year, he joined the intelligence wing of the department police as a police journalist.

While on the job, he earned a bachelor's and master's degree through evening and distance learning. In 1985, he passed the Karnataka Administrative Service (KAS) examination and was appointed as Deputy Superintendent of Police.

Shivaram made history in 1986 when he became the first person to pass the UPSC exam in Kannada, fulfilling a childhood dream.

His film career took off with the success of 1993 Baa Nalle Madhuchandrake, a musical romantic thriller directed by Nagathihalli Chandrashekar. However, most of his later film projects did not do well, prompting him to concentrate on his bureaucratic career. Shivaram retired in 2013 as regional commissioner of Bengaluru.

After his retirement, Shivaram joined the Congress party. He left the Congress a year later and joined hands with the JD(S), which fielded him in the Lok Sabha elections from Bijapur in 2014. He lost to BJP's Ramesh Jigajinagi. Shivaram eventually joined the BJP and was appointed to its state executive committee.

He is survived by his wife Vani Shivaram and a daughter married to Kannada actor Pradeep.