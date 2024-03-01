New Jimmy Stewart Biopic Describes Hollywood Actor's Life and Faith: 'Show Me the Way, God'

Photo courtesy: Paramount Films via YouTube

A new film documenting the life of actor and World War II Army Air Force officer Jimmy Stewart is being developed by a Hollywood production company with help from Stewart's family.

The film titled A truly wonderful life will feature Stewart's story filled with courage, purpose and faith.

Aaron Burns, director/producer at Burns & Co., and his team developed the project with Stewart's daughter, Kelly Stewart-Harcourt, according to Deadline.

After winning the Academy Award for Best Actor in 1940 for the film The Philadelphia Story, Stewart answered his country's call by enlisting in the U.S. Army Air Corps in 1941, earning his wings as a combat pilot . He rose through the ranks to become a squadron commander and helped lead his fellow Americans on combat missions in Germany.

According to Movie Guide, Stewart clung to Psalm 91 while overseas. It was written in a note his father gave him before he left to serve his country.

“My dear Jim, soon after reading this letter you will be heading towards the worst danger. I have had this in mind for a long time and I am very worried. But Jim, I am relying on the enclosed copy of the 91st Psalm,” reads his father’s note.

“What replaces the fear and worry is the promise in these words. I put my faith in these words. I am sure that God will guide you through this crazy experience. I can't say more. I just keep praying. “God bless you and keep you.” I love you more than I can tell you. Dad,” the letter concludes.

“From that day on, the little booklet was always with me. Before each bombing of Europe, I read part of it, and with each reading, the meaning deepened for me,” recalls Stewart.

When Stewart returned home from the war, Frank Capra asked him to star in the now iconic It's a wonderful life.

“It's just about an ordinary man who discovers that living each ordinary day in an honorable way, with faith in God and selfless concern for others, can give him a truly wonderful life,” Stewart said of the role of George Bailey.

What he experienced during the war helped him play the main character in the story and the audience was fascinated.

“At the lowest point of George Bailey's life, Frank Capra was filming a long shot of me, slumped in despair,” Stewart once described. “In agony I look up and, following the script, I plead: 'God, God, dear Heavenly Father, I am not a man of prayer, but if you are up there and can help me' hear, show me the way. I'm at the end of my rope. Show me the way, my God'”

He recalls: “As I said these words, I felt the loneliness, the despair of people who had nowhere to turn, and my eyes filled with tears. I burst into tears. It wasn't at all planned, but the power of that prayer, the realization that Heavenly Father is there to help the desperate, brought me to tears.”

Stewart's outstanding performance earned him an Academy Award nomination for the film and he was subsequently nominated for several awards during his career.

But the Pennsylvania native wanted to be remembered for one thing.

“I want to be remembered as someone who believed in hard work and love of country, family and community,” he said.

Burns is a producer and director specializing in family films and has expressed excitement about the upcoming film production about Stewart's life.

“I am so honored that Kelly and his family are entrusting their father’s legacy to us,” Burns said. “We're excited to take moviegoers on a journey to discover the real Jimmy and how his father's prayers and working with Frank Capra guided him through his darkest hours. Jimmy came to truly embody the characters he played, as a husband, father and citizen.”

Stewart-Harcourt will executive produce the film.

“Our family is thrilled that Aaron and his team reached out to us about bringing Dad’s story to life on the big screen,” Stewart-Harcourt said. “Everyone loved him as George Bailey. Now they can see how this movie connected to other aspects of his life in so many important ways.”

