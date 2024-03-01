Entertainment
New Jimmy Stewart Biopic Describes Hollywood Actor's Life and Faith: 'Show Me the Way, God'
Photo courtesy: Paramount Films via YouTube
A new film documenting the life of actor and World War II Army Air Force officer Jimmy Stewart is being developed by a Hollywood production company with help from Stewart's family.
The film titled A truly wonderful life will feature Stewart's story filled with courage, purpose and faith.
Aaron Burns, director/producer at Burns & Co., and his team developed the project with Stewart's daughter, Kelly Stewart-Harcourt, according to Deadline.
After winning the Academy Award for Best Actor in 1940 for the film The Philadelphia Story, Stewart answered his country's call by enlisting in the U.S. Army Air Corps in 1941, earning his wings as a combat pilot . He rose through the ranks to become a squadron commander and helped lead his fellow Americans on combat missions in Germany.
According to Movie Guide, Stewart clung to Psalm 91 while overseas. It was written in a note his father gave him before he left to serve his country.
“My dear Jim, soon after reading this letter you will be heading towards the worst danger. I have had this in mind for a long time and I am very worried. But Jim, I am relying on the enclosed copy of the 91st Psalm,” reads his father’s note.
“What replaces the fear and worry is the promise in these words. I put my faith in these words. I am sure that God will guide you through this crazy experience. I can't say more. I just keep praying. “God bless you and keep you.” I love you more than I can tell you. Dad,” the letter concludes.
“From that day on, the little booklet was always with me. Before each bombing of Europe, I read part of it, and with each reading, the meaning deepened for me,” recalls Stewart.
When Stewart returned home from the war, Frank Capra asked him to star in the now iconic It's a wonderful life.
“It's just about an ordinary man who discovers that living each ordinary day in an honorable way, with faith in God and selfless concern for others, can give him a truly wonderful life,” Stewart said of the role of George Bailey.
What he experienced during the war helped him play the main character in the story and the audience was fascinated.
“At the lowest point of George Bailey's life, Frank Capra was filming a long shot of me, slumped in despair,” Stewart once described. “In agony I look up and, following the script, I plead: 'God, God, dear Heavenly Father, I am not a man of prayer, but if you are up there and can help me' hear, show me the way. I'm at the end of my rope. Show me the way, my God'”
He recalls: “As I said these words, I felt the loneliness, the despair of people who had nowhere to turn, and my eyes filled with tears. I burst into tears. It wasn't at all planned, but the power of that prayer, the realization that Heavenly Father is there to help the desperate, brought me to tears.”
Stewart's outstanding performance earned him an Academy Award nomination for the film and he was subsequently nominated for several awards during his career.
But the Pennsylvania native wanted to be remembered for one thing.
“I want to be remembered as someone who believed in hard work and love of country, family and community,” he said.
Burns is a producer and director specializing in family films and has expressed excitement about the upcoming film production about Stewart's life.
“I am so honored that Kelly and his family are entrusting their father’s legacy to us,” Burns said. “We're excited to take moviegoers on a journey to discover the real Jimmy and how his father's prayers and working with Frank Capra guided him through his darkest hours. Jimmy came to truly embody the characters he played, as a husband, father and citizen.”
Stewart-Harcourt will executive produce the film.
“Our family is thrilled that Aaron and his team reached out to us about bringing Dad’s story to life on the big screen,” Stewart-Harcourt said. “Everyone loved him as George Bailey. Now they can see how this movie connected to other aspects of his life in so many important ways.”
***Please registerRCN Bulletinsand download itCBN News appto ensure you continue to receive the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***
|
Sources
2/ https://www2.cbn.com/news/entertainment/new-jimmy-stewart-biopic-depicts-life-and-faith-hollywood-actor-show-me-way-god
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- New Jimmy Stewart Biopic Describes Hollywood Actor's Life and Faith: 'Show Me the Way, God'
- All the best looks from Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2024
- Clinical trial results could change cervical cancer treatment
- Why it was right to fight for fossil fuel jobs during the miners' strike
- Veteran actor and former IAS officer K. Shivaram passes away, K Shivaram News
- Why is Trump trying to make Ukraine lose?
- Freeport smelter to begin operations in June
- Oscar preparations: Hollywood streets closed ahead of March 10 Oscar red carpet
- Women's tennis suffers setback in Troy, 4-3
- Heron Prestons' first H&M collection features (almost) nothing orange
- PM Modi to inaugurate key infrastructure and energy projects worth over 1.48 lakh crore, ET EnergyWorld
- This actor holds the Guinness World Record for most acting credits