U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics
33 major work stoppages began in 2023
February 29, 2024
There were 33 major work stoppages that began in 2023, the highest number since 39 began in 2000. There were two work stoppages that began in 2022 and extended from 2022 to 2023 .
|Year
|From the year
|In force during the year
|
2000
|39
|40
|
2001
|29
|30
|
2002
|19
|20
|
2003
|14
|15
|
2004
|17
|18
|
2005
|22
|24
|
2006
|20
|23
|
2007
|21
|23
|
2008
|15
|16
|
2009
|5
|5
|
2010
|11
|11
|
2011
|19
|19
|
2012
|19
|21
|
2013
|15
|15
|
2014
|11
|11
|
2015
|12
|13
|
2016
|15
|16
|
2017
|7
|7
|
2018
|20
|21
|
2019
|25
|27
|
2020
|8
|ten
|
2021
|16
|17
|
2022
|23
|26
|
2023
|33
|35
458,900 workers were involved in major work stoppages that began in 2023. The information industry, which includes the film industry, had the largest number of unemployed workers, at 171,500.
|Industry sector
|Number of workers
|
Total
|458,900
|
Information
|171,500
|
Health care and social assistance
|103 200
|
Educational Services
|85,700
|
Manufacturing
|61,200
|
Accommodation and catering services
|15,000
|
Administrative and support services, waste management and sanitation
|12,100
|
Professional, scientific and technical services
|4,300
|
Arts, entertainment and recreation
|3,700
|
Transportation and storage
|1,100
|
Finance and insurance
|1,100
This data comes from the Work Stoppage Program. Major work stoppages include both worker-initiated strikes and employer-initiated lockouts that involve 1,000 or more workers and last at least one shift during the work week, Monday through Friday , excluding federal holidays. To learn more, see “Major Work Stoppages in 2023.” We also have information sheets on the historical analysis of work stoppages.
|
