U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics





33 major work stoppages began in 2023 February 29, 2024 There were 33 major work stoppages that began in 2023, the highest number since 39 began in 2000. There were two work stoppages that began in 2022 and extended from 2022 to 2023 . Major work stoppages, 2000 to 2023 Year From the year In force during the year 2000 39 40 2001 29 30 2002 19 20 2003 14 15 2004 17 18 2005 22 24 2006 20 23 2007 21 23 2008 15 16 2009 5 5 2010 11 11 2011 19 19 2012 19 21 2013 15 15 2014 11 11 2015 12 13 2016 15 16 2017 7 7 2018 20 21 2019 25 27 2020 8 ten 2021 16 17 2022 23 26 2023 33 35 458,900 workers were involved in major work stoppages that began in 2023. The information industry, which includes the film industry, had the largest number of unemployed workers, at 171,500. Number of workers involved in major work stoppages starting in 2023, by sector Industry sector Number of workers Total 458,900 Information 171,500 Health care and social assistance 103 200 Educational Services 85,700 Manufacturing 61,200 Accommodation and catering services 15,000 Administrative and support services, waste management and sanitation 12,100 Professional, scientific and technical services 4,300 Arts, entertainment and recreation 3,700 Transportation and storage 1,100 Finance and insurance 1,100 This data comes from the Work Stoppage Program. Major work stoppages include both worker-initiated strikes and employer-initiated lockouts that involve 1,000 or more workers and last at least one shift during the work week, Monday through Friday , excluding federal holidays. To learn more, see “Major Work Stoppages in 2023.” We also have information sheets on the historical analysis of work stoppages. OF INTEREST Recent editions of Spotlight on statistics Fatal injuries among foreign-born Hispanic or Latino workers

