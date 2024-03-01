Kannada actor and politician K Shivaram dies at 70





Kannada actor and politician K Shivaram died at the age of 70 in Bengaluru on Thursday. Best known for his roles in Baa Nalle Madhuchandrake (1993) and Tiger (2017), K Shivaram had been battling multiple health issues at a private hospital in the city for the past few days. The last rites of K Shivaram will take place on Friday, March 1. (Also Read: Kannada Cinema: How new age filmmakers are reinventing a century-old industry with culturally rooted stories) Kannada actor K Shivaram dies at 70 K Shivaram was born in a poor Dalit family, with theater teacher S. Kempaiah as his father. He made his acting debut with Nagathihalli Chandrashekar's adaptation of his own novel, Baa Nalle Madhuchandrake. The romantic thriller became an unexpected hit, but K Shivaram could not establish himself as an actor in Kannada cinema. His last and only other memorable role was that of Shivram Nayak in Nanda Kishore's action film Tiger, which starred his brother-in-law Pradeep in the lead role of Ashok Nayak. It also featured veteran actor Om Puri in a key role. Hindustan Times – your fastest news source! Read now. Apart from acting, K Shivaram is well known for being the first person to crack the UPSC exam in Kannada, in 1986, as claimed The Hindu. After working as a civil servant for years until his retirement in 2013, he then joined the Indian National Congress, then Janata Dal (Secular), before moving to the Bhartiya Janata Party, where he worked for seven years. Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! Click on to follow our Whatsapp channel. Your daily dose of gossip, movies, shows and celebrity updates all in one place.

