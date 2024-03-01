Hater Friday: Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life

Connect with us

Like many young women my age, I love seeing Gilmore Girls every fall. With the classic small town feel and quirky cast of characters, I've always found it to be the perfect, cozy show to watch when you need comfort. However, the reunion show was called Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life of 2016 is insufficient and frankly embarrassing. While I went into the series excited to see the familiar characters and setting that I enjoyed so much, I was sorely disappointed.

First of all, today's depiction of Stars Hollow is completely wrong. Although Taylor is still very involved in the details of the town and the town retains its quaint and original character, it is otherwise surprisingly inauthentic to the original show. There's a strangely forced focus on the technology that has infiltrated the city. For example, Luke now provides Wi-Fi to the town and his restaurant has transformed into a local internet cafe for people to come and work on computers. Kirk, in his usual fashion, started a new business. This one, a ride-sharing service awkwardly called Ooober, is trying too hard to be a weird play on Uber. While some city events, like the International Food Fair, feel authentic to Stars Hollow, others are much less charming. They attempt to put on a confusing musical that is the raunchier sister of Hamilton. Since none of the old characters play it, it's just annoying and unpleasant to watch. As a whole, Stars Hollow tries too hard to keep up with the times.

To add insult to injury, some of this series' most beloved supporting characters have some very unsatisfying updates on their journeys. Unfortunately, Lane's band never took off and her husband Zach works a normal corporate job that he doesn't like. None of them achieved their dream. Lorelais' father, Richard, is dead. Emily, Lorelais' mother, is going through an identity crisis and although she finds fulfillment by taking in her family of servants and moving to Nantucket, she still seems very unstable. Kirk has never found a steady job, and Luke's daughter, April, is struggling in college. I was also disappointed to learn that Michel and Sookie are both leaving the Dragonfly Inn but neither seems to be moving on to something much better. Christopher still pines for Lorelai, which is just depressing. In general, everyone is unhappy.

