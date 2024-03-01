Entertainment
Hater Friday: Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life
Like many young women my age, I love seeing Gilmore Girls every fall. With the classic small town feel and quirky cast of characters, I've always found it to be the perfect, cozy show to watch when you need comfort. However, the reunion show was called Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life of 2016 is insufficient and frankly embarrassing. While I went into the series excited to see the familiar characters and setting that I enjoyed so much, I was sorely disappointed.
First of all, today's depiction of Stars Hollow is completely wrong. Although Taylor is still very involved in the details of the town and the town retains its quaint and original character, it is otherwise surprisingly inauthentic to the original show. There's a strangely forced focus on the technology that has infiltrated the city. For example, Luke now provides Wi-Fi to the town and his restaurant has transformed into a local internet cafe for people to come and work on computers. Kirk, in his usual fashion, started a new business. This one, a ride-sharing service awkwardly called Ooober, is trying too hard to be a weird play on Uber. While some city events, like the International Food Fair, feel authentic to Stars Hollow, others are much less charming. They attempt to put on a confusing musical that is the raunchier sister of Hamilton. Since none of the old characters play it, it's just annoying and unpleasant to watch. As a whole, Stars Hollow tries too hard to keep up with the times.
To add insult to injury, some of this series' most beloved supporting characters have some very unsatisfying updates on their journeys. Unfortunately, Lane's band never took off and her husband Zach works a normal corporate job that he doesn't like. None of them achieved their dream. Lorelais' father, Richard, is dead. Emily, Lorelais' mother, is going through an identity crisis and although she finds fulfillment by taking in her family of servants and moving to Nantucket, she still seems very unstable. Kirk has never found a steady job, and Luke's daughter, April, is struggling in college. I was also disappointed to learn that Michel and Sookie are both leaving the Dragonfly Inn but neither seems to be moving on to something much better. Christopher still pines for Lorelai, which is just depressing. In general, everyone is unhappy.
As for Lorelai, her update is slightly more satisfying as she marries Luke and has a happy ending. However, it is clear that it is still imperfect and perhaps unstable. In the original version Gilmore Girls, Lorelai is endearing, quirky and eccentric. In this series, she just comes across as boring. She even tells a sob story about how her father ignored her as a child at his own funeral. It's all about her and her fight. She also goes on a last-minute hike to escape her mundane life, which seems like attention-seeking behavior for a woman in her 50s. Honestly, I liked her a lot less in this series and found her to be self-centered and whiny.
Rory is even worse. Not only is his professional life unstable, but so is his family life. She decides to leave her apartment in Brooklyn and stays with her mother until she finds a more stable situation. She has a boyfriend who she doesn't even remember exists and is cheating on him with Logan. Basically, she's back to her post-college days but without direction or a real partner. Rory has also developed a strange habit of doing stressful tap dancing in the middle of the night. She has a confusing one-night stand with a man dressed as wookie from a comic book convention. Just like her mother, she went from weird to obnoxious. Lorelai and Rory also have a few scenes where they shame people at the pool and act above everyone in town, which is not a good look. In the end, Rory decides to write a book about her and her mother, which is cute and is definitive proof that she failed at her job as a journalist. She and Lorelai also stop talking when Rory insists on writing the book despite Lorelai's disapproval. They fight for seemingly no reason other than to add drama to the storyline. We also never find out if Rory ends up finishing the novel. The disaster culminates when she admits that she is pregnant with a child of unknown paternity in the final scene. Basically, she's a mess from start to finish, ruining the camaraderie I felt with her growing up. The writers of this spin-off missed the boat. What could have been a cute addition to the original series was just a huge disappointment and frankly depressing to watch. Honestly, it tainted my positive view of the original. Gilmore Girls. If you are a Gilmore Girls fan, DO NOT LOOK A year in the life. This will ruin the series for you!
