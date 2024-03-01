Eels announces the release of their 15th studio album! | Entertainment

Eels releases their 15th studio album.
Titled EELS TIME!, the band announced on Thursday (29.02.24) that the record is set to be released on June 7 via E Works/Play It Again Sat.
Alongside the announcement, the band shared their acoustic opening track Time, the result of their first in-person recording session since the start of the Covid pandemic.
A press release announcing the new release read: News of the album follows a busy 2023 for Eels, where they finally hit the road for their highly anticipated Lockdown Hurricane tour of Europe and North America and closed the year by releasing their second best album. from the compilation album Eeels So Good: Essential Eels, Vol.2 and a brand new track, Christmas, Why You Gotta Do Me Like This.
Recorded between Los Feliz, California and Dublin, Ireland, EELS TIME! consists of 12 new tracks with collaborators such as Koool G Murder, The Chet, Tyson Ritter, Sean Coleman and more.
Eels, an ever-evolving project of 60-year-old singer and songwriter E, real name Mark Oliver Everett, has had one of the most acclaimed musical careers and has released 14 studio albums since their 1996 debut, Beautiful Freak.
In 2008, E published his highly acclaimed book Things the Grandchildren Should Know and starred in the award-winning documentary Parallel Worlds, Parallel Lives about the search to understand his quantum physicist father, Hugh Everett III.
E recently said he found Christmas a bit disappointing during a chat to mark the release of the group's third festive song, Christmas, Why You Gotta Do Me Like This.
He told The Sun about his feelings about the festive season: I'm all for merry Christmases and I've had very merry Christmases myself.
As a kid growing up in America, I was quite content to just sit in the dark and watch the lights on the trees flash. I didn't have my Nintendo Switch!
But I think it's important to remember that BEFORE Ebenezer Scrooge becomes the nice guy who buys everyone Christmas dinner, Tiny Tims is pretty miserable.
So I thought: let's make music for him.
E added of the melancholic feel of his band's new track: It's pretty relentless, but at least the sleigh bells automatically evoke falling snow.
As an adult, I've had Christmases, probably like everyone else, that just fall at the very wrong time.
I wanted to make a song for that guy or girl who just bought an expensive gift for their partner and then broke up with it.
The song contains the lines: I turned on my lights and hung the mistletoe/So why did you have to leave me all alone?