The rivalry between Maryland and Virginia reaches Jeopardy! at the Tournament of Champions

While Kevin Belle and Luigi de Guzman waited in Jeopardy! studio in California earlier this month, they began to fear being confronted by each other. DC area competitors were not Worried about a matchup between Maryland and Virginia, they just didn't want to eliminate themselves from the Tournament of Champions game show.

Belle, of Silver Spring, and Guzman, of Arlington, had gone fast friends in previous months via Jeopardy! Zoom group discussions and practices. They had bonded over their love of the Washington Nationals, their favorite subway lines and the pressure of competing in front of television viewers across the United States.

So when Belle and de Guzman were selected to face off towards the end of their day on set, it was a very emotional moment, de Guzman told the Washington Post.

You had this pit in your stomach, like: Why did it have to be us? he said.

The episode, which aired Thursday night, made headlines and social media posts portraying the game as a battle of the brains between Maryland and Virginia. Belle, 38, and de Guzman, 43, I enjoyed the jokes and played along.

Last week, Belle tweeted a story about the match, complete with a crab emoji and a message: Here we go, Virginia. De Guzman laughed off the article, joking that he would definitely win if Jeopardy! I took a driving test.

People I know say, 'Oh man, you must really hate yourself,'” de Guzman said. That's absolutely not it at all.

In fact, Belle and de Guzman watched the show together at a bar in Northwest Washington, with their family. and friends.

While the two only met recently, Belle and de Guzman grew up about 55 miles from each other and each dreamed of appearing on Jeopardy!

De Guzman's family moved from Honduras to Fairfax in 1989, when he was 8 years old. He looked at Jeopardy! almost every night while eating dinner and playing Jeopardy! video game on your Nintendo Entertainment System. He also spent a lot of time in his school library, where he studied non-fiction books.

Belle, on the other hand, grew up in Frederick, Maryland, and started watching Jeopardy! at the age of 5. He played against his parents every night, and when he started beating them as a middle schooler, he thought he might appear on the show one day.

Belle and de Guzman said they took the show's online test as students and failed. Even early in their career, Belle worked for a nonprofit organization aimed at preserving trails and as a drag performer; de Guzman is Paul Hastings' lawyer and they continued to take the test.

In 2020, de Guzman finally died. Belle passed the test two years later.

De Guzman first appeared on Jeopardy! in July 2022 and has earned $142,700 thanks to five consecutive victories. Belle competed for the first time in April and earned $43,000 for her three wins.

Last year, de Guzman watched Belle compete on a show and added her to a group chat with dozens of other Jeopardy! players. He and Belle reminisced about racing the Nationals 2019 World Series but also shared their pessimism for the Wizards. Over the past few months, de Guzman and Belle have competed against each other in dozens of practice Zooms, where they pulled questions from past Jeopardy! Games.

While Belle and de Guzman had only spoken virtually, they met at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, Calif., earlier this month for the quarterfinals of the Tournament of Champions.

They arrived on the morning of February 6, with 13 other candidates. Five matches, each featuring three competitors, would be recorded that day, but players did not know when they would compete or who they would face until moments before their competition.

In the afternoon, six competitors remained in the green room, which became quieter throughout the day. When three other competitors were chosen for the penultimate match of the day, Belle and de Guzman knew they would be matched up against each other.

I definitely shed a few tears, Belle said.

Belle and de Guzman also faced Juveria Zaheer, a psychiatrist from Ontario. The winner would advance to the semifinals with eight other competitors and remain in contention for the tournament's $250,000 grand prize.

Neither spoiled the results of Thursday's episode, saying only that they were looking forward to watching the competition halfway between their homes.

It's very interesting, de Guzman said, that two of us can do this together.

But Thursday's show revealed de Guzman would advance to the semifinals without Belle after winning $43,999. He was the only candidate to correctly answer the Final Jeopardy question: which service opened in November 1994 connected London to the rest of Europe? De Guzman responded to Eurostar.

Belle was second with $5,800. Zaheer finished with $2,400 despite an early lead.