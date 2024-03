Houston Holi: The Bollywood Neon Glow Holi Party with tickets to Dj Dharak, Friday March 29, 2024 at 9:00 p.m.

Mark your calendars for Friday, March 29, 2024, from 9:00 p.m. – 2:00 a.m. at WareHouse Live Midtown, where we will transform the space into a fun atmosphere the likes of which Houston has never witnessed before. Over 1,200 people expected, please arrive early to avoid long lines. Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, is an ancient Indian tradition that welcomes spring with joyful festivities. On the day of Holi, people throw color on each other, creating a vibrant and colorful atmosphere. The colors symbolize joy, love and the triumph of good over evil. Although colored powder is not allowed in this venue, we as a new generation have a sophisticated way of capturing the essence of Holi in a modern and stylish way. During this event we can freely color and draw on white t-shirts. There will also be neon face painters, glow sticks, bracelets and necklaces. This all-inclusive style is perfect for modern Desi with an Indo-Western twist. Holi isn't just for South Asians. This event is open to anyone aged 18 and over who wants to spread love and joy. Dress to impress with a sleek white outfit, ditching the hoodies and sneakers for a modern club-style indo-western look. Immerse yourself in the electrifying atmosphere with live performances from world-renowned DJ DHARAK as well as an opening set from DJ BOLLYBOOM spinning the best of Bollywood, House, EDM and Mashups. Treat yourself to vibrant makeup to unleash your inner artist and enter a bottle serving competition. Let loose and dance the night away, creating memories that will last a lifetime. Don't miss this unique opportunity to celebrate Holi in a stylish and unforgettable way! Here's what you need to know: Date: Friday March 22, 2024

Time: 9:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m.

Location: WareHouse Live Midtown (2600 Travis St. Houston, TX)

Age: This is an 18+ event. Proper identification will be required. Tickets: Early booking: $15

General admission: $25

Skip the line VIP fast pass: $25

Gold VIP Bottle Service: $150 ($350 minimum for up to 5 guests)

Platinum VIP Bottle Service: $200 ($750 minimum for up to 8 guests) Dress code: white, club wear (no hoodies, sandals or sneakers) Get ready for an unforgettable Holi After Dark experience! For more information on VIP tables, contact: 832-767-0513

