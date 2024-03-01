House passes Salt Lake tax hike for NHL, Utah Jazz stadium and entertainment project





A second pro sports plan, which allows for an almost certain increase in Salt Lake City's sales tax to fund a downtown entertainment and sports zone anchored by the Utah Jazz and a potential new NHL team, has passed the Utah House Thursday evening. Although the Senate must approve changes to replacement bill SB 272 before sending it to Governor Cox, the House's 50-20 vote appears to seal the will to keep the Jazz downtown and aim professional hockey. This bill is an effort to restore Salt Lake City to its past and future glory, said floor sponsor Rep. Jon Hawkins. The yes and no votes were bipartisan. Republicans and more than a handful of Democrats voted to pass the bill. Republicans and two Democrats voted against. Throughout the day, people close to the project and with interests in it did not speak. But 2News asked Senate leaders to identify the difference between the Jazz-NHL measure and the MLB bill that rounded the bases faster. That's a very good question, said Senate President Stuart Adams. If you talk to (Jazz team owner) Ryan Smith, it's a lot easier to take a field of hay and start again than it is to tear down or try to move buildings. The baseball field is mostly dirt, and the area surrounding the Delta Center is filled with developments, some of which are relatively new. 2News also sent questions to the Jazz and a person claiming to be a representative for Smith, asking how much money Smith is willing to invest in the project area. There was no response Thursday. A spokesperson for the Miller family and Larry H Miller Company said they would commit more than $3.5 billion to a new Fairpark district planned to accommodate an MLB team. Gov. Cox said earlier that he opposed sending state checks to billionaires, but said he was open to other funding options. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is part of the redevelopment team. As a stakeholder in the downtown community, where the church's world headquarters is located, a church statement said, “we are excited about the potential this presents to refresh and revitalize downtown Salt Lake City, while presenting a safe, family-friendly gathering place for generations to come. . In just two sports bills, Parliament allocated nearly $2 billion in tax incentives for the MLB, NHL and Jazz. Even those who welcome more professional sports say team owners should foot the entire bill.

