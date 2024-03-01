Suits Actor Scottie Reveals If She Would Return for Los Angeles Spinoff





Summary Abigail Spencer is set to reprise her role as Scottie in the new

LA Suits

spin-off, eager for a potential return to the universe of the series.

There is an interest in seeing the original Suits returning cast members, including the possibility of Harvey Specter making an appearance in the new series.

Suits

returning cast members, including the possibility of Harvey Specter making an appearance in the new series.

Scottie's presence in the pilot episode could pave the way for Macht's return, offering insight into Harvey's fate and potential dramatic storylines.



Abigail Spencer, the actor who played Harvey Specter's former love interest Dana “Scottie” Scott, reveals if she would return for the new one LA Suits spin off. First announced in October last year, this new spin-off of the hit legal drama will see the action shift from New York to focus on a Los Angeles-based law firm specializing in entertainment industry. To highlight Arrow's Stephen Amell as former prosecutor turned defense attorney Ted Black, other confirmed cast members include Josh McDermitt (The Walking Dead) and Lex Scott Davis (The first purge). Spencer, who first joined the original Suits cast as Harvey's on-again, off-again love interest in 2011's Season 1, recently spoke with THEAV Club about his potential return to the role in the new Suits spin off. Revealing that although series creator Aaron Korsh originally wanted Harvey and Scottie to end up together, she admitted that it made more sense for her character to end up with Sarah Rafferty's Donna. Nevertheless, Spencer admitted she would be eager to return for the new showwhich could potentially include “anyone in the Suits universe.” Check out his comments below:

Yes! Scottie was such a fun character to play and really the first character to take Harvey to task. Every season when I was available, they kept asking me to come back.

How Scottie Could Foreshadow a Potential Harvey Specter Appearance Spencer isn't the only one who wants to see her character return for Suitable for Los Angeles, with other actors such as Rick Hoffman, Patrick J. Adams, Gina Torres and Rafferty all expressing their own interest in reprising their roles. Yet, among the entire cast of the original Suitsmaybe The character audiences would most want to see would have to be Gabriel Macht's fast-talking Harvey Specter. The undisputed heart of the original series, Amell's Ted Black will have the difficult task of proving himself worthy of following in Harvey's footsteps as the new series' leading man.

While Macht gave up playing after Suits completed in 2019, the immense interest in his return could potentially prompt Korsch to contact the star and have him make an appearance in the new spin-off. Still, such a move likely won't happen until the proposed series is potentially picked up for a series order, well after the first pilot episode is scheduled to film in March. However, the fact that Spencer's Scottie appears in the LA Suits The pilot episode, or earlier in a possible season 1, could also potentially lay the groundwork for Macht's return to the show's shared universe. As one of Harvey's most formidable and frequent legal opponents, Dana Scott could potentially offer unique insight into Harvey's fate after leaving New York to join Mike Ross in Seattle after the Suits season 9 finale. Additionally, a possible romantic entanglement with Amell's character could also create exciting dramatic prospects for Harvey's potential involvement later on.

Source: The AV Club LA Suits Suits LA is a legal drama series spun off from the original franchise and will see Aaron Korsh return as creator. Stephen Amell will play Ted Black, a lawyer who must rescue his firm from a period of imminent collapse. Cast Stephen amell Seasons 1 Writers Aaron Korsh Creator(s) Aaron Korsh

