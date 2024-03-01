Entertainment
“A Quick 5” starring actor Wilson J. Heredia in Green Days American Idiot at Authentic Community Theater (ACT)
On March 22 and 23, 2024, Authentic Community Theater (ACT) will present a production of Green Days' groundbreaking musical American Idiot at the Maryland Theater. This is the show's first episode in the DMV area and will be directed by Robbie Soto. American Idiot received several nominations and won two Tony Awards, a Drama Desk Award, and a Grammy for Best Musical Show Album.
The music is based on a concept album by the rock band Green Day. The story takes place in the early 2000s and follows three friends who live not so happily in Jingletown, USA. Everyone tells their story of life in the suburbs. Eventually, they decide to leave the city for the city but not all of them make the trip. The two who leave must face old demons and new ones. It's a story about finding your path and the power of friendship in our lives.
This production presents Wilson J. Heredia on your mind. He is a distinguished actor known for his remarkable talent both on stage and screen. His accolades include a Tony Award for his role as Angel Dumott Schunard in another groundbreaking musical, “Rent.” With an impressive career spanning more than two decades, Wilson has captivated audiences with his versatility, passion and deep understanding of the craft.
Can you tell us a little about yourself?
I was born in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, to Dominican parents. My wife and I are the proud parents of a 1-year-old daughter and we live in the New York tri-state area. As for what else I would like to say to your readers, is that the most important thing for them to understand is that I knew I was an artist from a very young age. I have sworn to live and honor this life, for better or for worse, and I have a rock and roll soul.
What was your favorite role?
On stage and in the cinema, this is the role of Angel Dumott Schunard. It was a musical theater masterclass for me.
Can you tell us about your character, Johnny, in “American Idiot”? How are you like him or not?
Johnny is a Punk Rock, Gen X archetype, full of angst and contempt for the status quo. He longs to conquer a romanticized idea of the big city, armed with his guitar and his rage. His idle “rebel without a cause” philosophy, however, leads him down the self-sabotaging path of addiction, giving rise to an alter ego called St. Jimmy. Aside from the heroine, there are many elements of Johnny that I can relate to. Youthful rage and the anti-everything-before-you mentality. The relentless determination to go headlong into an unknown future with only abstract plans and a bucket full of enthusiasm and of course, overcoming the obstacles you yourself have placed there, while resisting the impending reality of the 'adulthood. Yeah, I've been there and I'm so glad I only had to go through my 20s once and survived it.
What would you like audiences to take away from this production of American Idiot?
What I would like the audience to take away from this production is above all the love of rock and roll in all its purity, the voice of dissent and raw emotion. I hope they leave inspired and moved by the journey we are taking them on. This is punk rock at its best, safe for public consumption.
Do you have any other performances coming up and is there a role you would like to play?
I'm working on an ongoing series called Surviving Williamsburg. I performed a version of it in New York, a few days before my daughter was born. I will be revising it and adding more to it over the coming year. As far as roles I'd like to play, I'm interested in doing more direct plays. Musicals like Rent and American Idiot are rare.
Green Days American Idiot will play March 22-23, 2024 at 7:30 p.m., presented by Authentic Community Theater (ACT) at the American Theater, 21 S. Potomac Street, Hagerstown MD 21740. For more information and to purchase tickets, go online. Note: This show is only suitable for mature audiences (aged 18 and over) due to adult content, sexual themes, strong language, and simulated drug use.
