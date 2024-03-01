Entertainment
Gabe Moses: a local performing arts actor turned director
EDITOR’S NOTE: This story concludes a series exploring the contributions of local Black poets, singers and other artists during Black History Month.
ALLENTOWN, PA. When Gabe Moses was hired to direct “Ain't Misbehavin': The Fats Waller Musical,” he knew he wanted to pay homage to Waller's legacy while giving the show a contemporary twist.
To prepare, he read books about the life of Thomas “Fats” Waller and listened to his music, as well as other tunes and dances from that era.
“I would say nine to ten months after knowing I was directing this production, ideas and visuals and images were swirling around in my head,” Moses said in an interview a week before the show opened.
The tribute to Waller will run through March 10 at the historic Allentown Civic Theater.
“Being able to come into the rehearsal room and bring all these ideas and images and visuals to life with five performers, you know, it's really been such a fun time.”
Director Gabe Moses
“We've been actively rehearsing this show for about a month and a half now, but I've really been working on this show for, you know, almost a year because it's all been in my head,” Moses said.
"And then being able to come into the rehearsal room and bring all these ideas and images and visuals to life with five performers, you know, it's really been such a fun time."
A triple threat
“Ain’t Misbehavin’” is Moses’ first time directing a musical.
He said that while he was holding formal auditions for the project, he had a dream in mind.
“It's a very complicated show because of all the music. Each artist had to be sort of a triple threat: they all sing, they all dance, and there's also a certain level of acting in each song .”
Director Gabe Moses
“We had an audition process, but it was kind of one of those things where there were only five artists in the show,” he said.
“So when you put on a show that's not as well known as 'Ain't Misbehavin' in the Lehigh Valley, where it's not done very often, I had to think in advance about who could do it.
"It's a very complicated show because of all the music. Each artist had to be sort of a triple threat: they all sing, they all dance, and there's also a certain level of acting in each song ."
The cast includes local actors Deborah D'Haïti, Andrew Stewart, Keith M. Miller Sr., Veronica Cummings and Juanita Renay Gray.
An “old soul”
Moses, an alumnus of Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts and DeSales University, was invited to direct “Ain't Misbehavin',” by Williams Sanders, artistic director of the Civic Theater.
In 2022, the two formed a professional relationship after Sanders saw Moses' production of “Blood at the Root” at Charter Arts High School.
The show, based on Dominique Morisseau's 2014 play and based on David Margolick's “Strange Fruit,” is about the lynchings of black Americans in the South.
That same year, Sanders asked Moses to direct a rendition of “Trouble of Mind,” a play by Alice Childress that highlights the inner life of a black actress struggling with her career.
“When I make it, I imagine myself in that time in costume, with the bowler hat at the Cotton Club, relaxing with my friends, enjoying jazz music, mingling.”
Director Gabe Moses
In “Ain't Misbehavin',” Moses explores the Harlem Renaissance, a period when black artists, writers and musicians such as Waller flourished.
Waller performed on the same stage as Count Basie, Ella Fitzgerald, Louis Armstrong, Dizzy Gillespie, Nat King Cole and Billie Holiday at New York's Cotton Club (a venue known as a whites-only establishment) and the Savoy Ballroom.
Discovering this period was a cathartic experience for Moïse, 24 years old.
“Ever since I was a kid, I've always had an old soul, so doing this musical is a perfect fit for me because it's set in the 1920s and '30s.
"When I make it, I imagine myself in that time in costume, with the bowler hat at the Cotton Club, relaxing with my friends, enjoying the jazz music, mingling."
“You kind of have to imagine the world, not just as an actor, but as a director, to be able to give off that energy when you're trying to get the actors to go to those places as well, so I do that. dream of it in that sense.”
His number 1 fan
Moses credits much of his success to his single mother, Ronelle Moses.
He said she attends most, if not all, of his local productions and is not afraid to give feedback good or bad.
“Growing up, my mother saw this spark in me and right away, at the age of three, she got me involved in performing arts programs and summer academies,” Moses said.
“When I say I have a very strong community, it’s not just the people who support me, but also the people who make me work and make me work.”
Director Gabe Moses
“It wasn't forced. I wanted to do these things and she just supported me. I think that's why I still do it, because a lot of people, especially when they're young, when they're forced to do it. a sport or a hobby, it sort of alienates them.
“But because I wanted to do this with so much passion, she led me in the right direction.”
He also credits his peers and his girlfriend, CaSandra Kay, a fellow artist, for supporting his efforts.
“She understands and she understands me, which is great,” Moses said. “I'm so lucky to have such a great community of other artists who support me and want to see me do great things.
“Most of the work I get as an actor and director has been through connections, professionals I have worked with in the industry, or friends, directors or teachers who have introduced me. found a job.
"I'm able to make a living from these things. When I say I have a very strong community, it's not just the people who support me, but also the people who make me work and make me work."
A “give and take”
As a young director and actor, Moses said he enjoyed learning from more experienced performers on stage.
But he also has the feeling of being able to bring part of his knowledge, particularly when it comes to presenting various works.
“It's an exchange. It's been nice to work with people in my age group, but a little older than me. To also have this community of black artists, to learn and learn. [bounce] ideas out of.
Director Gabe Moses
“I think as an artist, no matter how old you are, if you get to a point where you feel like you haven't learned anything or can't learn anything anymore, then it doesn't help. there’s no point in doing it because the pleasure of this art comes from learning it as you go,” he said.
“Although I am a director, I am constantly looking for ways to learn from my actors who are all older than me, and I understand that they have also learned from me.
"It's an exchange. It's been nice to work with people in my age group, but a little older than me. To also have this community of black artists, to learn and learn. [bounce] ideas out of.
To join Gabe Moses, follow him Instagram.
