Paul Giamatti is great at everything

In 2016, the alternative comics cable talk show The Chris Gethard Show has devised a strange form of call-in game show. A dumpster was placed in the middle of the stage and Gethard challenged his audience to guess what was inside, allowing them one question each. All kinds of wild guessing ensued, especially when Gethard's guests peeked inside the dumpster, but it took about 35 minutes to come up with the answer: actor Paul Giamatti, who was happily crouching inside. People have never been more excited about maybe see me, he said later on the show. So I thought, I'm just going to draw it.

At this point in his career, Giamatti was an Emmy-nominated actor and already well-known for films such as Next to and her lead performance in HBO John Adams. “You are a man of enormous accomplishments, and I can't believe you did this for us,” Gethard said after the revelation to which Giamatti responded: “No, no, it was with pleasure.” This avuncular, ready-for-anything attitude has long been part of Giamatti's charm. Nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actor for his performance in Alexander Paynes' bittersweet comedy LeftoversGiamatti has apparently moved into co-favorite territory, partly because he's great in the movie, but partly because he's the kind of guy almost anyone would be happy to see come out of a garbage dumpster.

Giamatti's Oscar nomination for Leftovers is, almost confusingly, only his second. His first came for the 2006 film Cinderella Man, a gritty Ron Howard boxing biopic set during the Great Depression, in which Giamatti played obnoxious manager Joe Gould. He was oddly snubbed for Paynes Next to, a 2004 indie hit that was otherwise showered with accolades and wouldn't have resonated with audiences without Giamatti's bruised and identifiable buffoonery at its center. On television, he was the rowdy star of a popular cable hit movie. Billionsfor seven years, and was hardly rewarded. But most spectators would recognize his face somethingand over the past 30 years, he has built an exceptional career for a character actor: the middle-aged wacko who can headline a movie but just as easily plays the role of a movie sidekick action by Dwayne Johnson (actually, he did it). twice).

Perhaps this long, hearty run is why this Oscar season has ended up feeling like a long-delayed celebration of Giamatti himself and his generational appeal. The Oscar heavyweight Oppenheimer is the favorite in many categories, including Best Actor, where Cillian Murphy's performance as the title character is the favorite to win. But Giamatti became a dark horse, not only because of the strength of his performance, but also because of the collective realization that perhaps we took him for granted. Sure, he's great as grumpy classics professor Paul Hunham, who picks on his difficult students before he likes them, but here's the problem: when is not it Paul Giamatti great?

Giamatti appears in the background of a few early 90s independent comedies Cameron Crowes Simplethat of Woody Allen Powerful Aphroditebut I first really noticed him a few years later, when he quickly became an annoying guy in supporting roles. Giamatti himself quoted playing the evil radio executive Pig Vomit in Howard Sterns Private parts the film as its escape; from there he was a lousy-ankle sergeant in Steven Spielberg's Saving Private RyanAndy Kaufman's agitator sidekick Bob Zmuda in Man on the Moonand (my favorite) the wicked orangutan slave trader Limbo in Tim Burtons Planet of the Apes. A generation younger than mine worships its nastiness in Frankie Muniz's comedy Huge liar; for many older Millennials like me, his work as iconoclastic cartoonist Harvey Pekar in American splendor helped me learn about the history of independent comics.

American splendor was a surprise hit at Sundance and set the tone for Giamatti's future as a leading man. He continued to play supporting roles in Hollywood absurdities; to this day, he can add a dash of mustard to the blandest concoction (see Jungle cruiseOr Gunpowder MilkshakeOr San Andreas, Or ). But that this bald, bearded eccentric could headline a film seemed remarkable. Usually these were independent films, like Next to, those who get involved in a fun way Cold souls, and the beautiful sports comedy-drama Win Win. Sometimes it wasn't: M. Night Shyamalan made him the star of his strange, big-budget fantasy fable Lady in the water in 2006. But by the time Giamatti was cast as John Adams in 2008, the idea of ​​Pig Vomit as a founding father no longer seemed so ridiculous.

Giamatti played many more villains, office jockeys, grumpy sidekicks, and emotionally unstable independent heroes. He enjoyed much of his biggest success on television, doing low-key work as Ben Bernanke in Too big to fail and then he shouts at the top of his lungs with joyful aplomb Billions. And even though he never stopped working, Leftovers gives the impression of being the meatiest character he's been given in years. Paul Hunham is full of swagger that Giamatti knows how to channel very well, barking insults with glee and often grimacing at the mere thought of human interaction. But Giamatti lets his dormant wounds and curdled empathy rise to the surface without the slightest whiff of artifice. A lesser actor would make the revelation of Paul's heart of gold seem ill-deserved; with Giamatti, the viewer recognizes from the first scene that he has always been a secret lover, even if he attacks his truculent students and happily hands out detentions.

All of this explains why Giamatti will be in the running on Oscar night: his performance, above all; his great work; voter guilt over past neglect; that he's been so endearing throughout the months-long press tour that accompanies an Oscar campaign, always shrugging and smiling and seeming genuinely humbled that he's still plugged into an industry that's often quick to forget the big players. He's a muse to artists like Alexander Payne, sure, but he's also a guy who sits in a dumpster for a studio audience, or asks Burger King if he can have burgers for life after making one of his commercials. He is an accomplished artist, but still one of us.