Treats from a Scottish store on their way to the Oscars
Campbelltown (United Kingdom) (AFP) In a rather unlikely story for Hollywood, a vegan chocolatier from a remote Scottish port town has made the confection that will be gifted to silver screen icons at next month's Oscars.
Fiona McArthur's luxury chocolates will be presented to Bradley Cooper, Emma Stone and other VIPs at cinema's biggest annual night, with each nominee in the main categories receiving a box.
McArthur, 37, only opened her small chocolate shop in Campbeltown, west Scotland, in 2019, but she quickly attracted the attention of the company responsible for assembling the Oscars gift bags .
At first she thought it was a hoax.
But after checking the company online, she realized the offer to help fill gift boxes worth tens of thousands of dollars for the March 10 ceremony was genuine.
“It's mind-blowing! I still can't believe it,” she told AFP from “Fetcha”, her boutique that she owns and manages herself.
“The best director, the best actor, the actress, the actor and the actress in a supporting role, they will all receive one of my boxes.
“I'm really excited…it's amazing!” she added.
McArthur, a movie buff, saw most of the nominated films at her local art deco cinema – opened in 1913 – with a notebook in hand to jot down ideas for the bespoke boxes to come.
She ended up designing six different vegan chocolates inspired by this year's biggest films.
Variety
“Oppenheimer” chocolate, inspired by the 13-time Oscar-nominated drama about the father of the atomic bomb, resembles a ball of fire.
The yellow and orange truffle has a hard shell with popping candy “so when you bite into it, it kind of explodes in your mouth” with a chili afterburn that “heats your tongue,” she explained.
The chocolate in the dark comedy “Poor Things” — a female-driven “Frankenstein” story up for 11 awards — was based on the Portuguese “pastel de nata” egg tartlets, which lead character Bella Baxter gorges on.
The inside of the chocolate is custard flavored, with cinnamon on top to give it a cooked look.
“Barbie” is represented by a heart-shaped pink chocolate flavored with strawberry and rose.
But hearts are “a little hard…like her journey through Barbieland to the real world isn't a smooth journey, it's full of angles,” McArthur noted.
For “Maestro,” about the legendary American composer and conductor Leonard Bernstein, she created bar representations of musical notes from cocoa butter.
She delicately printed them onto the chocolates, which also contain a salt and pepper garnish to represent the “separate…but together” life of Bernstein and his wife Felicia.
Martin Scorsese's “Killers of the Flower Moon” is highlighted with a dark chocolate and caramel ganache with flecks of lilac, yellow and green.
Finally, “The Holdovers” is reimagined as a dark chocolate shell with a cherry and ice cream interior.
“Go to Hollywood”
Before sealing each of her boxes and mailing them to Los Angeles, McArthur slipped in a booklet explaining the inspirations for her sweet creations.
It's a long way to Tinseltown from her mother's humble Campbeltown kitchen, where she honed her skills.
Part of McArthur's appeal in Hollywood may be that she runs the “luxury micro-business” by putting environmentalism and health consciousness at the forefront.
The chocolatier herself is vegan and several nominees are as well, including Emma Stone and Paul Giamatti.
She doesn't use plastic and is committed to planting trees with every order.
Meanwhile, its vegan and gluten-free chocolates are made “where possible” with organic and fair trade ingredients, and its Oscar creations are alcohol-free.
“The chocolate is made with rice milk powder,” McArthur explained.
“And then a lot of the chocolates I make have ganache inside and so I use a water ganache.”
Her role at the Oscars earned her celebrity status in Campbeltown, with people stopping her in the street to congratulate her.
So much so that his store, where his mother helps him, is no longer able to meet local demand for the Oscars assortment.
“We're sorry, the Awards collection is out of stock,” reads a sign hanging in the window.
Also displayed in the window is a small red carpet and a sign reading: “Fetcha is going to Hollywood.”
