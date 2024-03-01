Did Alice Cooper babysit Keanu Reeves when the actor was a child?

Picture this: Hollywood resident Mr. Nice Guy Keanu Reeves as a young boy, perhaps pondering his future as an action star, watched over by none other than “No More Mr. Nice Guy ” himself, Mr. Alice Cooper. Sounds like a twist from a Wachowski movie, doesn't it?
Keanu Reeves, the half-Chinese-Hawaiian actor born in Beirut and raised in Canada with a gift for bullet time, reportedly had an unexpected babysitter in his youth. Enter Alice Cooper, known as the “Godfather of Shock Rock” and famous for his theatrical performances, including that infamous chicken incident that never happened.
So how did this strange couple come to be?
In 2017, when Reeves was a guest on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon“, the “John Wick” star provided additional insight into his unusual childhood:
“I grew up in Toronto and I lived on a street called Hazleton and there was a recording studio there called Nimbus 9, and my mother worked in costume design. She worked in rock and roll and they had friends and she had friends, and so Alice Cooper, I was told, kept me.”
As detailed in this story of DistractReeves' mother, Patricia Taylor, played an important role in this unique duo. Taylor was a British-born costume designer with deep roots in Hollywood and the rock 'n' roll scene, having worked with big names like Dolly Parton and David Bowie.
While Reeves, 59, admitted to Fallon he was so small he had trouble remembering Cooper watching him. . Like somehow it connected like that.
(Getty Images)
In an interview with Stereogumreleased in August 2023, Cooper, real name Vincent Furnier, confirmed that he had kept the future “Matrix” star in the 1970s during the recording of his first solo album:
“We were doing”Welcome to my nightmarein Toronto. Instead of a hotel, I stayed at [producer] Bob Ezrin had a friend who had a Victorian house right across the street, and they were from Hawaii. They had this little six-year-old who always wanted to come to the studio and his name was “Ke.” He had black hair. He became our mascot. I would bring him to the studio and say, “Do you want to go get some ice cream?” “Yeah, let’s go get some ice cream.” 'All right.'
“Then he would come to our house, and we had a big black dog there, and he loved playing with the dog. But we kind of took him as a mascot, and he loved being in the studio.”
However, Cooper, 76, told Stereogum that it wasn't until five decades later, while watching “The Tonight Show,” that he realized little “Ke,” the boy he was babysitting, was Reeves.
“So I look at theJimmy Fallonshow, and they interview [Keanu Reeves]. Jimmy Fallon releases a 'Welcome to my nightmarealbum. And he said, “What does this mean to you?” And he goes, “Oh yeah, well, Alice was my babysitter.” And I sat there and said, “What? And then I thought, 'Hey, Keanu. Oh my God.' I had no idea. And then I realized it was him. I used to babysit John Wick.”