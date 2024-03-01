Entertainment
Who yelled at Rebecca Ferguson? These actors were excluded
The Internet is trying to find out who hurt Rebecca Ferguson. During a recent episode of Josh Smiths Reign podcastthe actor revealed that an absolute idiot of a co-star would yell at her on set and make her walk away crying.
I think I was so vulnerable and uncomfortable that I was yelled at, said Ferguson, who stars in Dune: part two. But because this person was number 1 on a call list, there was no safety net for me. Nobody supported me. This person literally looked at me in front of the whole crew and said: Do you consider yourself an actor? Is this what I have to work with? What is this? And I stood there, just snapping.
She explained how she handled the situation. Despite her fear, she confronted the said actor and told him to leave her set.
I looked at this person and said: You can go away. I'll work for a tennis ball. I never want to see you again, she remembers. And then I remember the producers came and said: You can't do that to number one. We have to let that person be on set. And I said, but the person can turn around and I can act back [of their] head. And I did.
Even though she excluded two co-stars (listed below), Ferguson wouldn't divulge the actors' names or the movie they were filming, leading social media users to investigate each person with which she worked. Here are all the actors who responded to her story, or who she individually excluded.
Not Tom Cruise
On the Reign podcast, she clarified that it was not Tom Cruise, with whom she had worked on the Impossible mission saga.
Ferguson said it wasn't Hugh Jackman
She also confirmed that it wasn't her The greatest showman co-star, Hugh Jackman.
Emily Blunts' rep shared a statement
Blunts' representative made a statement to the Daily Mail saying it wasn't Blunt: Rebecca and Emily are friends and there is only love between them.
Dwayne Johnson tweeted his support
Dwayne The Rock Johnson, who worked with Ferguson on Hercules, also hinted that it wasn't him send a message of support to her on Twitter. I hate seeing this but I love seeing her stand up to the bullshit, he wrote. Rebecca was my guardian angel sent from heaven to our set. I love this woman. I would like to know who did this.
She follows Ryan Reynolds on Instagram
Internet sleuths noticed Ferguson following her Life co-star, Ryan Reynolds, on Instagram, leading some to assume she hadn't been talking about him.
THE Dune: part two The cast is excluded
Ferguson also said the story came from a film she made in the last 10 or 12 years, meaning it probably wasn't about anyone in the film. Dune: part two, which she is currently promoting. This excludes co-stars like Timothe Chalamet, Zendaya, Florence Pugh, Austin Butler and Josh Brolin.
