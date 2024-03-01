Drishyam to get Hollywood makeover, filmmakers reveal plans to remake crime thriller in 10 countries

The hit crime thriller, Drishyam, is all set to get a makeover in Hollywood as production house Panorama Studios has joined hands with Gulfstream Pictures and JOAT Films for the international remake of the film. After South Korea and China, the film will be recreated in English for Hollywood, Kumar Mangat Pathak, chairman and CEO of Panorama Studios, said on Thursday.

Panorama Studios has acquired the international remake rights of Malayalam films 'Drishyam 1 & 2' from original producers Aashirvad Cinemas.

The Bollywood version of the film starred Ajay Devgan, Tabbu and Shriya Saran and gained popularity among Hindi-speaking audiences. The film is also being recreated in South Korea and another deal has been finalized for a Spanish language version.

“We are very excited to collaborate with Gulfstream Pictures and JOAT Films to create this English story for Hollywood. After Korea and Hollywood, our mission is to produce 'Drishyam' in 10 countries over the next three to five years,” Kumar Mangat Pathak, chairman and CEO of Panorama Studios, said in a statement.

Producer Abhishek Pathak, who also directed the Bollywood version of Drishyam 2, said, “We have received immense love from our Indian audience, which has made the 'Drishyam' franchise a huge success. The strength of 'Drishyam' lies in its story, and we want it to be enjoyed by audiences across the world.

Malayalam crime thriller Drishyam is a timeless masterpiece

The film was first released in 2013 in Malayalam. Its story revolves around Georgekutty (Mohanlal) and his family, who come under suspicion when Varun Prabhakar, the son of IG Geetha Prabhakar, goes missing. The film was written and directed by Jeethu Joseph.

Besides being made in Korean, Spanish and English, the film has already been remade in Mandarin (Chinese remake) and other languages ​​like Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Sinhala.

“The film is a timeless thriller that has captivated audiences around the world. We can't wait to bring the film to fans here in the United States,” Karz and Bindley of Gulfstream Pictures said in a joint statement. Gulfstream banners are known for offering films like “Blended” and “Upgraded”.

Jack Nguyen, founder of JOAT Films, described “Drishyam” as a unique yet enduring story. “The story has resonated with audiences around the world, as evidenced by the numerous remakes it has spawned. Gulfstream, Panorama and JOAT are thrilled to have the opportunity to present our vision of this intelligently crafted thriller to audiences around the world,” Nguyen said.

Published: February 29, 2024, 11:13 PM IST

